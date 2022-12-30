Developer proposes new restaurants for Columbia Road commercial space near Patriots Park

Space for at least two new Columbia County restaurants, possibly up to five, is being proposed in a development plan coming before the county’s planning commission in January.

Commercial parcels for the mixed-use Patriots Ridge project – across Columbia Road from Bartram Trail Golf Club and Patriots Park – could be marketed for sale or lease as soon as next summer, according to the development narrative submitted to the county in December by property owner Dr. Timothy K. Tippett and applicant Bo Slaughter of engineering consultants James G. Swift and Associates.

The property, comprising about 16 acres, is just past the entrance to Ivy Falls, the sprawling residential development bisected by Long Creek Falls, which connects Columbia Road and William Few Parkway.

The project proposes to subdivide the land into nine developed parcels. Five of the parcels that face Columbia Road feature retail spaces between 3,200 to 9,000 square feet each. A 5,000-square-foot space is earmarked for an unspecified “sit-down restaurant” and a 3,200-square-foot space is recommended for a “fast-food restaurant” with a drive-through.

Two other 9,000-square-foot spaces and a 6,000-square-foot space are listed in the development narrative as “retail/restaurant.”

A 14,000-square-foot office building is earmarked to house Tippett’s optometry practice, which already operates two locations in Augusta and in Grovetown.

The largest building in the proposal is a 31,500-square-foot structure whose suggested use is labeled “indoor recreation,” suggesting a gym or similar facility.

The development proposal would amend plans for the property approved in 2004. Development of the surrounding property was spurred nearly 30 years ago, in 1994, shortly after Columbia County extended sewer lines to land along Uchee Creek.