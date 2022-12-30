ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

On the market in Palm Beach: A 'fabulous’ redo of a designer’s condo on the South End

By Christine Davis
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qQpQ_0jyUcqhm00

Rhody and Barry Hausauer lived the snowbird life between Chicago and Palm Beach for a decade.

For years, their home base on the island was The Ambassador Hotel & Residences, the former co-operative building on the South End.

“We bought a place at The Ambassador and went back and forth all the time,” Rhody says. “Then, we bought the (co-operative) apartment next to ours to use as our guest house.”

Becoming full-time Palm Beachers in 2018 precipitated a chain of events that included changing residences on the island.

They sold their home in Chicago. Rhody moved her interior design business, Window Shopping Interior Design, to Palm Beach and Barry ended up starting a new business, Eventide Ventures.

“The Ambassador was great when we were snowbirds, but we wanted a place that would suit us better for year-round living,” Rhody explains.

During their search for a new home, the Palm Beach Hampton condominium building at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd. impressed them.

“The two-story lobby is built around an outdoor atrium with huge waterfalls, and the Hampton has so many amenities, you feel like you are at a resort,” Rhody Hausauer says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9Sfq_0jyUcqhm00

Built in 1985, Palm Beach Hampton comprises 81 apartments in two seven-floor buildings within a gated complex with security staff. Amenities include a pool, a whirlpool spa, sauna, gym, and tennis and pickleball courts. Residents also have use of a billiard room and club room, as well as an ocean deck.

“When we first saw it, the Hampton was going through a massive $26 million renovation, with the lobbies and the common areas already done. Now the renovations are just finishing up, with only minor stuff left to do. Every inch has been redone — drop-dead gorgeous,” Hausauer says.

On the market in Palm Beach: On the market: Tour a refreshed Palm Beach Regency-style home priced at about $20 million

On the market in Palm Beach: 'It was perfect,' says homeowner about her North End residence

And now their plans have changed again: The Hausauers have in mind a single-family home in Jupiter. So they are selling their two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condominium, No. 406S. With views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, the condo has 2,244 square feet of interior living space and a 322-square-foot balcony. It is listed for $3.975 million with broker Sally Kimball Ambassador Realty Corp. The furniture is avaiable separately.

Because Rhody designs interiors for a living, she completely transformed the look of the apartment on the southwest corner of the south building.

“While I saw it needed renovating, I realized I could make it fabulous,” she recalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf4o7_0jyUcqhm00

She did, however, keep the floorplan and the flooring intact.

“The layout worked well, and the previous owner had installed neutral-color marble floors in a parquet fashion, which inspired me. I knew the floor was a feature that would add to the beauty of the vintage-modern design I was trying to achieve.”

She gutted the kitchen and bathrooms. She added custom millwork, French doors and coffered ceilings with cove lighting. She replaced the electrical, plumbing and air-conditioning systems. The new doors and windows have impact-resistant glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpqL5_0jyUcqhm00

$79-million price holds steady for house at 'corner' of ocean, inlet

He's movin' out: Billy Joel lists his ocean-to-lake estate near Palm Beach at $64.9 million

The living room is in the southwest corner, with the dining room, kitchen, and breakfast area just adjacent. The main bedroom suite and guest bedroom suite, on the opposite side of the unit, face south.

“We can access the (wraparound) balcony from every room,” Rhody Hausauer says.

The living room, dining room, bedroom and office view the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, in contrast to the lakeview kitchen and breakfast area.

The Hausauers’ unit also has a laundry and a half-bath, and it comes with garage parking for two cars and an electric charging station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBe3Y_0jyUcqhm00

“I love millwork," she says. "And we had all our cabinetry done by Amish craftsmen from southern Illinois. They are known for their impeccable craftsmanship and for using quality wood.”

The kitchen is finished with maple cabinets, natural dolomite counters and a subway-style tile backsplash. The appliances are by Bertazzoni of Italy.

There’s also a butler’s pantry, and Rhody designed a built-in banquette for the breakfast area.

The bathrooms feature marble finishes, with special touches in the main bathroom.

For the renovation, Rhody Hausauer worked with Admax Construction in Lantana. Hubert Gierda of HG Creative in West Palm Beach handled the wood trim throughout.

“We reconfigured our bathroom area. We made a dressing room, and in the bathroom, we have double vanities and a two-person shower finished with mother-of-pearl and marble.”

Rhody will miss her views, she says. “We see the water, sunsets and twinkling lights, and we have complete privacy. We don’t even have to close our shades.”

*

To see more photos of Unit 406S at Palm Beach Hampton in Palm Beach, click on the photo gallery at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: On the market in Palm Beach: A 'fabulous’ redo of a designer’s condo on the South End

