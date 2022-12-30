We must erase apathy to violence mentality| Opinion

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, the Tallahassee Democrat printed an article, “Crime Across County Lines on the Rise.” It examined the rise of violence, particularly homicides, in the Big Bend area. The article noted the difficulty in prosecuting cases that went across county lines. It reported that “detectives in both counties often find it difficult to secure the cooperation of out-of-town witnesses or even victims that can provide statements that could lead to an arrest.”

Explaining why these prosecutions were difficult, Jerry Megna, a homicide detective with the Tallahassee Police Department, said, “I think the fear of retaliation isn’t the issue.… It’s the apathy and acceptance of violence.”

Several months ago, the vice principal at Rickards High School spoke at a student assembly called after another shooting and said, in effect, “violence is not the answer.”

For many students, however, violence is the answer. Problems are solved with beatings, with shootings. They have either seen or felt this violence or have inflicted it on others to get what they wanted. The result is that, for them, violence does solve problems. It is the answer.

They have learned this lesson from their parents and grandparents. In homes across county lines some mothers, fathers, or other adults regularly beat, berate, or scream at their sons and daughters to get them to obey. What they have learned in the early, formative years of their lives carries into their teenage and adult lives. Violence, whether physical or emotional, solves problems.

School Resource Officers, who are supposed to stop student fights, watch parents drop their children off at school and frequently see them beating and hitting their children. Pre-K and kindergarten teachers have the occasional child who throws tantrums, hits and screams at them. That 5 or 6-year-old boy or girl will be suspended from school and possibly held back in part because they have learned and demonstrated the lessons of violence taught and practiced by their parents.

At some point and as they grow up, they turn from being the learner to the teacher. They pick up a gun and use it as a means of solving problems the way they have been taught.

Violence is the answer. It does solve problems. At least for the moment.

And it is this acceptance of violence and accompanying apathy to violence that Detective Megna exposed that must be eliminated if we are ever going to solve the problem of violence in the Big Bend.

Unless we address this problem, that violence is an acceptable way to resolve disputes, then all the programs and money spent on reducing homicide rates will be like pushing the ocean back with a broom. Until we address the root of this violence, parental and family violence, the other efforts will make little difference.

And unless we solve this familial violence problem, murders will happen in Leon County and across county lines regardless of whatever we do.

David Davis is a retired Tallahassee attorney. He can be reached at davedavis1@embarqmail.com.

