Citizens Police Review Board needs ‘unbiased’ members | Barney Bishop III

Recently members of the Citizens Police Review Board resigned and each of them consistently refuse to recognize the problem. As Patrick O’Bryant and others have lamented it was not about the sticker on the mug. That may have been the instigator of the review, but it certainly was not the underlying issue.

The underlying issue is that Tallahasseans expected the board to be comprised of unbiased individuals who could render a decision once an investigation is closed and they have the chance to review it. The fact that the entire board had recommended that each member attests annually to their “unbiased” position is the real issue.

Ms. Taylor Biro outed herself by admitting in the newspaper that she was “anti-police.” No one forced her to admit that as she did it on her own. If the premise for serving on the board is that one is unbiased then Ms. Biro would have had to admit the truth and resign, or she would have committed perjury.

The same for all the other members who are biased and believe that the police are wrong instead of believing in a neutral manner and then see where the facts of the case take them.

I rejoice that the majority of the City Commission saw through their initial mistake in creating this board. The new members need to be carefully vetted for bias – for or against the police, and the structure needs to be radically altered.

All members of the board should be appointed by the commission members and any organization, not just a few should be eligible to nominate someone for the board.

The city commission always has the right to remove any member for any reason they deem so. Don’t blame the PBA as there are many, many, citizens who believe that our law enforcement officers need to be respected, admired, and protected in the serious work that they do every day, not knowing if they will come home to see their spouse and family.

At the same time, if an officer(s) makes a mistake, TPD can investigate, and even if the infractions are whitewashed, then the State Attorney can always investigate and render a final decision.

Nevertheless, a board can be created that keeps the lines of communication open between minority communities and the police, but the board needs to be balanced in its approach and unbiased in its zeal.

Barney Bishop III, President of Back the Badge Big Bend, is also Chief Executive Officer of Barney Bishop Consulting, a strategic public affairs firm based in Tallahassee. He can be reached at Barney@BarneyBishop.com.

