ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington police: Checkpoints, extra patrol units planned for New Year's Eve weekend

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn9wb_0jyUcmQ600

The Wilmington Police Department will be ramping up patrols this New Year’s Eve weekend and cracking down on impaired drivers.

Police chief Donny Williams said the department will be focusing on crime prevention and DWI enforcement with extra officers on duty.

“I’m more interested in just preventing people from being victims of crime, whether that's break-ins to cars, whether that's assault, robberies, whatever the case,” he said. “With the holidays, people should always be on guard and paying attention because we know crime thrives on opportunities and during the holidays there's a lot of opportunities out there for criminals to do what they do.”

The department also plans to give extra attention to any religious groups who may want additional officers patrolling their area.

“Several years ago, we realized we were putting a ton of resources into making sure things were safe when people were out celebrating on New Year's Eve, and one group we realized is out celebrating is people at their various church services,” Williams said. “We just wanted to make sure that we're making it as safe as possible for everyone that is celebrating, regardless of how you choose to celebrate bringing the New Year in.”

Any religious group inside the Port City having a New Year’s Eve service can request extra patrol by calling the crime prevention unit at 910-341-4608.

Williams said the department will also assist in checkpoints throughout the area. According to N.C. Department of Transportation statistics, between 2015 and 2021 New Year’s Eve averaged the least number of crashes and fatalities of all major holidays.

Crime is also trending down in general, Williams said, but its unpredictable nature means people have to stay vigilant.

"It's amazing how crime works. I've seen years where it starts out great and the last two weeks of the year are brutal," he said. "With crime it's hard to say because there's so many factors and human nature involved."

Williams also warned against firing gun shots in the air to celebrate the new year, which is illegal.

“We want people to celebrate and to celebrate as safely as possible," he said. "Just be responsible when you're out partying."

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hardwire Tattoo moves out of Independence Mall, announces new location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We previously brought you a story about Hardwire Tattoo receiving an eviction notice from Independence Mall, and having to relocate their business during the holidays. Independence Mall released a statement saying, “Mall representative Lindsay Kahn says Hardwire Tattoo had a limited license agreement with Independence...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
CLARKTON, NC
WITN

New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured

PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Star News

Star News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy