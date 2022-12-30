ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Big change in Vero Beach: Moore now wants parking, fewer lanes through downtown | Opinion

By Laurence Reisman, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
It’s almost unfathomable Vero Beach City Council is poised at its meeting Tuesday to start blowing up an effective traffic pattern through downtown that has served Indian River County well for 30 years.

It's amazing that, yet again, community members — including some on council — have added another scare tactic to argue the two one-way pairs of State Road 60 through downtown Vero Beach must be cut from seven lanes to two each way, turning three others into on-street parking.

In a meeting Dec. 13, three of five councilmen said they wanted the dramatic change. Some supporters claimed only a loud minority of about 10% of locals, mostly people who don’t live in the city, don’t want lanes eliminated — so they can zip quickly through downtown on a “superhighway.”

Yes, that's the word some of them used.

If naysayers don’t like the one-way Twin Pairs, they should stick to facts.

What’s most important now is if you like the road as it is, or could live with traffic calming changes a 2021 council agreed to, you must start to contact city council to express your views. On Tuesday, council could authorize funds for a study that could lead to the Florida Department of Transportation eliminating lanes.

Holiday season is not the best time to make such decisions. But that’s when council got to new member John Carroll's agenda item. He drew support from Linda Moore, the new vice mayor, who as a candidate in September, said she didn’t want lanes eliminated.

Their other supporter: Second-term Councilman Rey Neville, who grew up here in the 1950s and reminisced about how beautiful the road was then: two ways, with a landscaped median.

He left out some key perspective. In 1960, census numbers show Vero Beach had 8,849 people (about half of today’s population) and Indian River County had 23,309 (about one-seventh its current population and about one-third less than 1960's in Jackson County, home to Marianna).

Neville tossed out the latest scare tactic.

“If we don’t do anything,” he said of real estate between the Twin Pairs, “it will continue to decline.”

Past phony fear factors naysayers have used to attack the Twin Pairs over 30 years: The roads made downtown a ghost town; they were unsafe; downtown had no parking, etc.

“Nobody wants to improve or build on either one of these roads,” Neville said with a straight face after showing several pictures of what the roads looked like last century vs. now.

He didn’t point to restaurant, legal or printing sites that have been on the south side of State Road 60 westbound for decades.

Instead, he focused on nonprofit offices, including a church and drug rehab facility. There were suggestions nothing better could go in because of the road layout, including lack of on-street parking.

Of course, Neville did not cite the new office building at 1745 20th Street, which has its own parking. A building permit worth $1 million was pulled for the site in 2019, according to the Indian River County Property Appraiser’s Office. Neville didn’t talk about what a wasted opportunity another downtown office might be.

As someone whose wife and family grew up around downtown, I’ve heard stories about its heyday, from the 1940s through the 1960s.

The good times had nothing to do with roads.

It had everything to do with unique things going on downtown ― almost the only place to do anything at the time here ― and lots of people residing downtown.

They lived in rooming houses, a hotel, and small homes ― many eventually plowed under by redevelopment and public works projects, including a courthouse, parking garage and library.

Homes were bought and bulldozed by expanding churches. Residents of those homes had supported downtown grocers, something Neville accurately noted the absence of (outside of a few convenience stores).

The big problem with downtown is something seemingly no one but Mayor John Cotugno and council member Tracey Zudans want to address: a lack of residents. Cotugno proposed a study to determine how restrictive zoning is preventing downtown investment, and cited a specific example.

There's been significant private nonresidential investment downtown. For starters, there's the office building, a new distillery, American Icon Brewery and many successful restaurants, including Moore's, all around the Twin Pairs.

The Twin Pairs issue is so polarizing and divisive advocates for the Vero Beach Arts Village, avoided it. They successfully focused on zoning changes to revitalize the Edgewood neighborhood.

The Twin Pairs has been the third rail of city politics for decades. Time and effort debating it has hurt the city’s efforts to focus on more pressing and bigger matters that have greater potential for community success.

In 2021, after studies showing the road was safe and speeding wasn’t a major problem, council reached a wise consensus: Add crosswalks, narrow driving lanes, widen bicycle lanes and lower the speed limit when the Florida Department of Transportation repaves the road for an estimated $6.7 million in fiscal 2027.

That reasonable middle ground is what Moore said she wanted when our editorial board interviewed ― and later recommended ― her in September. Her sudden change of heart is disturbing.

“I thought they were dangerous,” she told us in September of the Twin Pairs, “but I’ve changed my mind in recent years. … With the way the county is growing … now I’m not so sure (eliminating lanes is) a hot idea, but … I would like to see everything done that’s not going to get rid of lanes.”

Less than three months later, she flip-flopped, providing the swing vote to eliminate lanes.

“I never in a million years thought there’d be an opportunity for anything else (such as lane eliminations and parking),” Moore told me after the Dec. 13 meeting. “Now that other people want to get it done, absolutely I want to get it done.”

There is an organized group of others, who, in my opinion, are the vocal minority.

If the majority of locals who like the road as it is, or slightly slower, don’t get organized, there will be a sea change.

Do we want to have a downtown like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Delray Beach like some folks do?

I think we have a good, safe downtown now, not that it can’t be better. Executing other strategies is more important.

Our county's main east-west road links the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico and takes all the traffic that goes with it. It’s not simply a downtown road. Do we want this traffic taking alternate routes through residential neighborhoods?

Just imagine traffic slowdowns with two lanes heading west bookended by parking and a bike lane.

There are two lanes of traffic and parking on each side of 14th Avenue. Is that what we want for the county's main east-west road? Do we want to stop on the main road every time someone needs to parallel park or back out of a diagonal space? Is that what a main road is for?

Wasting more time arguing about eliminating lanes on the Twin Pairs is a mistake. It's fine as is. The public needs to get energized to act on this folly as soon as possible.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman

Oh, boy!
4d ago

Thank you, Larry Reisman for this article. ⚘ Has the city council lost their minds? The flip flopping that Mzzz Moore is exercising is indeed, very disturbing. Run on one thing and once elected do a 180? 🤬 What is her interest in all this? Who or what "incentives" changed her "mind"?

Mr. Bojangle$
4d ago

Ludicrious!!! Absolutely all of the ‘new’ elected officials are out of their minds 🤡…(I live here full-time!!) Ur ‘DEVELOPING’ housing all over to squeeze more in this town!! U have ‘abandonded’ falling-down storefronts that are eyesores EVERYWHERE!! U don’t attempt to bring in new ‘commercial’ vendors to accommodate this town! Just more Mexican / Italian restaurants. Why would u downsize the main artery for ‘downtown’ that leads to beaches / I-95, when most storefronts, (consignment shops) … close at 5PM and those that are opened later are located on sidestreets with ample parking! DON’T FIX WHAT AIN’T BROKE!! who are u elected people that just sit there at City Hall and flooded my mailbox with ur vote for me flyers!! Its a completly assinine idea!!!

garcia_marrero
3d ago

The proposal is ridiculous. With all the increase of full time residents and increase of winter visitors, traffic would be horrendous and it would hurt the tourism. People comes to Vero to relax and have a good time away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. Traffic jams is something that will hurt us. Stop this!

