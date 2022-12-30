Kentucky owes people like me who were wrongfully convicted: Opinion

For nearly 20 years, I have been fighting for my life. I don’t get holidays off. Since 2005, every Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthday since my wrongful arrest and imprisonment has been a struggle to prove my innocence for a crime I didn’t commit.

I was 16 years old when I was wrongfully accused and convicted of the murder of my boyfriend. Despite my age, I was indicted as an adult. There was no DNA evidence tying me to the crime − information that was never shared with my attorney − but a jailhouse informant told the police I had confessed to the crime, and prosecutors told me they planned to pursue the death penalty.

I was faced with an impossible decision, so I entered an Alford plea, which allowed me to enter a guilty plea without admitting guilt, and I was sentenced to 20 years in prison. I spent four years behind bars and a decade on parole until the Kentucky Innocence Project, who took on my case in 2016, helped me prove my innocence. I was pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin on the grounds of innocence in 2019.

Kentucky is one of only 12 states that does not compensate wrongfully convicted people. Creating a compensation law would help exonerated people like me take meaningful steps in rebuilding our lives after so much has been taken from us. New compensation legislation to be filed by Rep. Jason Nemes (R-33rd) at the start of the next session would help wrongfully convicted Kentuckians by providing $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment and additional support for years spent on parole, in post-prison supervision, or on the sex offender registry. It would also provide access to non-monetary services, including counseling, housing assistance and personal financial literacy assistance. It would provide an opportunity to clear our names and move on with our lives by sealing records associated with the wrongful arrest and conviction and provide exonerees a certificate of innocence.

Formerly incarcerated people face a number of immediate financial challenges impacting our ability to survive, including housing, transportation, health services and insurance, and more. Since the day I was freed from prison, my life has been anything but “free.” I’ve worked two jobs to get by since the day I was let out. In fact, under state law, I received less help to reintegrate into society than what someone actually guilty of a crime would be able to access.

Fifteen Kentuckians - including myself - have spent more than 200 years imprisoned for crimes we did not commit, but we still have not received a dime from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. These miscarriages of justice have taken years off our lives that we can never get back. The least the state could do is compensate us for these losses. As a tax paying citizen, I’m deeply frustrated at how much time and energy, and my own money, I’ve had to spend fighting for what the justice system did to me.

No amount of money could make up for the holidays I missed, quality time with my family, or the decade I spent on parole barely making ends meet, having to struggle with every job and housing application because, despite my innocence, I have a criminal conviction on my record. But, passing the compensation legislation would help exonerated Kentuckians to take care of everyday needs, costs and expenses. It would allow me to be more independent, provide for my family and regain control of my life. Kentucky owes all of us that much.

Johnetta Carr was wrongfully convicted of killing her boyfriend and served four years behind bars and a decade on parole for a crime she didn’t commit.