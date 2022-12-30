ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of service: When and how long will the St. Johns River Ferry be shut down in 2023?

By Scott Butler, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Commuters and travelers who rely on the St. Johns River Ferry to get their vehicles across the St. Johns from Florida A1A can expect a shutdown from Jan. 14 to April 1, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority advises.

The U.S. Coast Guard requires routine maintenance every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in a state of good repair.

It follows a similar shutdown at the beginning of 2021 for about $9 million in upgrades including new bulkheads and public restroom facilities at the Mayport landing.

Named after the renowned French explorer, the Jean Ribault ferry first launched from Atlantic DryDock and Marine in Jacksonville in 1996. The 40-car capacity ferry provides daily service every half hour connecting the north and south ends of A1A between Mayport Village and Fort George Island across the St. Johns River. The trip takes about 5 minutes, compared to a 24-mile detour for motorists without it.

The latest round of maintenance will include site safety and operational improvements, extension of bulkhead walls, new catwalk accesses and mooring bollards, new warehouse equipment systems, improved signage and bridge gantry preservation and rehabilitation. The overhaul is estimated at about $3 million.

“These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as JTA addresses how we improve the regional waterborne network and expand water-based services as a viable option for commuters,” CEO Nat Ford said.

The JTA took over the operation of the St. Johns River Ferry in 2016. For more information visit ferry.jtafla.com.

