T&G Santa: Giving continues with these generous donations

In its 84th year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $64,905

The Sutton Middle School, $678

David Rutana, $300

14 JuMBLeD; Patricia Jones, $140

Warren Kozlowski: James and Susan Kozlowski, $100

Santa's Helper, $100

Santa's Helper, $100

Santa's Helper, $100

William Walsh, $100

Chrissy Christianson, $50

Brenda Melia; Nancy Dickie, $50

Santa's Helper, $50

Santa's Helper, $50

Julianne de Rivera, $25

Santa's Helper, $25

Santa's Helper, $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Mickey Chet Lucy Joseph Bartkiewicz; Stanley Bartkiewicz, $250

Jack Maroney; Carole Maroney, $100

Grampa-Gramma-Grampy-Grammy Laramee-Murphy; Jim Murphy, $100

Anne Lorion; Peter Hellstrom, $100

Antoine Trudeau Sr., $100

Warren Kozlowski; Debi Miller, $50

Oscar and Olive Teixeira; Kim Teixeira, $50

Loved ones, $50

Gus Nelson; Brian Nelson, $25

John C. Cronin Jr.; Patti, Cole and Sarah Durkan, $25

Marissa Przygoda; Allen and Kathy Rheaume, $20

Daily Total $2,763

RUNNING TOTAL $67,668

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette