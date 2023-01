DELAWARE: First Day Hikes will continue the tradition of self-guided hikes at each Delaware State Park. Each park will also have a welcome station, where you can check in to be counted and pick up your First Day Hike sticker or magnet. Sites will also offer a send off time, where you can gather with other hikers for a group photo and welcome message. Selected sites are offering guided hikes. Participating State Parks in Delaware include – Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fort DuPont, Fort Miles Historical Area, Holts Landing State Park, Killens Pond State Park, Trap Pond State Park.

