Urban Knoxville: 23 ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in downtown Knoxville

Some like to swig shots with strangers on New Year's Eve, while others just want to cozy up with close friends. Luckily, the Scruffy City has a little bit of everything.

We're running out of time to enjoy 2022, so let's get right to it. Here are 23 downtown ways to ring in a Knoxville new year.

1. A family affair at World's Fair Park

The city is bringing back its family friendly celebration at World's Fair Park, featuring live music, food trucks, ax throwing, a silent disco, lasers, fireworks and a ball drop from the Sunsphere. No alcohol will be sold, and more details are available here.

2. Live tunes at Scruffy City Hall

What's the 411? '90s tribute band Teen Spirit is headlining New Year's Eve atScruffy City Hall, but Crumbsnatchers will get the party started at 8:30 p.m. Arrive early, and bring cash for the cover!

3. A private potluck with downtown food

I first suggested hosting a downtown potluck for Thanksgiving, but it works for New Year's Eve. Check out this story for the best downtown food for an at-home celebration.

4. Disco with acclaimed aperitifs at Brother Wolf

Brother Wolf was honored by Esquire in 2022, and locals have been enjoying the holiday pop-up in recent weeks. Visit the aperitivo bar again on New Year's Eve for a disco-themed event. The bar will charge a $20 cover after 10 p.m.

5. 'Dance with the Stars' at Hi-Wire

For just $5 in advance or $10 at the door, you can enjoy this New Year's Eve drag show taking place at Hi-Wire Brewing. Shows take place at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. before the televised ball drop at midnight.

6. Finish the Peppermint Trail

Christmas is over, but there's still time to explore the Peppermint Trail in downtown Knoxville. Enjoy treats inspired by the candy at participating businesses through Jan. 8.

7. Make it a masquerade at Mirage

Don't let the bar's name fool you. This New Year's Eve masquerade party at Mirage Knoxville is the real deal. Devour a four-course dinner, listen to international music, enjoy hookah and dress to impress. The meal is $49.95, while the party is $20 before 11 p.m. and $30 after.

8. Ice, ice baby

Just like the Peppermint Trail, holiday ice skating on Market Square will continue through the new year. Tickets, which are $12 for adults and $9 for children, can be used any day. Knoxville's Holidays on Ice hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 1-9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

9. Ring it in on the Radius rooftop

This New Year's Eve celebration goes above and beyond, as it will take place on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites hotel. Call 865-770-5989 to purchase $30 tickets that will get you access to Radius Rooftop Lounge on the 14th floor, which should have great views of the World's Fair Park fireworks.

10. Slapshots before liquor shots

New Year's Eve is casino night at the Knoxville Ice Bears game. The puck will drop at 6 p.m., and the game will be followed by casino games in the ballroom.

11. Stay sober at The Boocherie

The Boocherie filled a Knoxville void when the sober bar opened this year. For this New Year's Eve party, a $15 cover will get you a midnight non-alcoholic toast.

12. Take the party to Temple

The Concourse, however, left a void when it moved from downtown. But its signature Temple night at the new location still should be a big hit this New Year's Eve.

13. Start early, finish late at Knox Brew Hub

Get the party started early at Knox Brew Hub with a "Champagne of Beers" toast at 8 p.m. The craft beer bar also will host a "NYE Re-Do" on Jan. 5.

14. Channel your inner emo at Pres Pub

Going to Scruffy City Hall? The cover also will get you into Preservation Pub for "Emo New Year's Eve" featuring live music by Joey's Van.

15. Champagne and whiskey at Boyd's Jig & Reel

While Boyd's Jig & Reel is known for its wide selection of whiskey, this New Year's Eve celebration also will have a midnight champagne toast and music by Alex and the Animals ... for free!

16. Keep it quiet at Pretentious

The Silent Disco party at Pretentious Beer Co. has sold out, but maybe you'll stumble across a ticket somehow. Regardless, I thought you should know this is happening, as it's always a ton of fun.

17. Keep it classy at Crowne Plaza

New Year's Eve at the Crowne Plaza is the most expensive celebration, but it comes with a lot. Starting at $399 per couple, the hotel offers room accommodations, a prime rib and seafood buffet, live music, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, continental breakfast and free parking.

18. Keep it country in the Old City

People will be partying at Wagon Wheel all night long, but $25 wristbands also get you access to the neighboring Southbound, Hanna's Cafe and Old City Sports Bar. Tickets increase to $40 on the day of the event, and lineskipper tickets are available for $60.

19. Celebrate in a castle at Schulz Bräu

Schulz Bräu Brewing Company has become a go-to place for watching Vols football and staying warm by a fire. On New Year's Eve, the German brewery will keep the 2022 party going with live music and great beer. The best part? There's no cover.

20. Make it a movie night at Regal

Looking for something more low-key but still want to see the city shine? Enjoy people watching before and after a movie at Regal Riviera on Gay Street.

21. Make pizza the plan at Barley's

OK, Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria has way more than pizza. There's great drinks, a wide selection of food and live music nearly every night. New Year's Eve is no exception, with a $10 cover getting you access to a 10 p.m. show by local band The Burnin Hermans.

22. Add some Latin flare at Xul

Xul Beer Company quickly has become an award-winning brewery and one of Knoxville's favorites. Head over for some hoppy goodness and Latin dancing on New Year's Eve. The cover for this masquerade party is $10.

23. Remember good times at Crafty

As we remember 2022 and look forward to 2023, Crafty Bastard Brewery will be opening a time capsule from four months back and starting a new one for 2024. The brewery will stay open until midnight for this ball-drop party.

Happy New Year, and cheers to the weekend!

