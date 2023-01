Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 20-26, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 20-26, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Grace Mays to Cuong Hoang Nguyen, Scotland Road, Greene Township, $272,000

Bonnie Bumbaugh to Arlin Martin, Sunny Lane, Guilford Township, $189,000

Barry Elliott to Phillip Henry, East Side Drive, Antrim Township, $385,000

Soto Holdings to 4495 Lincoln Way West LLC, Twin Bridge Road, St. Thomas Township, $595,000

Kathleen Jacobson to Caroline Reed, one parcel, Guilford Township, $169,900

Matthew Dougherty to Noe Alcala Gaitan, Betteker Lane, St. Thomas Township, $290,000

Clair High to Laverne Shirk, Rice Road, Southampton Township, $260,000

B & F Homebuilders LLC to George Pogue Jr., one parcel, Greene Township, $80,000

Joshua Landis to Sobella Homes LLC, one parcel, Greene Township, $125,000

Drine LLC to Charlene Dreher Wiser, Austin Avenue, Greene Township, $459,900

Edward Hipkiss to Matthew Shortall, Verdier Street, Mont Alto, $165,000

James Miller to Michael Nailor, Wayne Road, Guilford Township, $234,900

Linda Null to Steven Gene Clark, Bikle Road, Guilford Township, $239,000

Mary Holland to HV 135 LLC, Upper Horse Valley Road, Letterkenny Township, $607,500

Shaun Summers to Matthew Small, one parcel, Southampton Township, $155,000

Mark West to Tony Foley, Washington Court, Antrim Township, $285,000

Denise Barcelo to Michael Brus III, Overhill Drive, Mercersburg, $304,900

Derrick Group to William Peter Karpowicz, Carnoustic Drive, Greene Township, $260,000

Michael Hair to Anthony Picchi, Alexander Avenue, Chambersburg, $185,000

Corey Scott Saufley to Christopher Souders, Molly Pitcher Highway, Antrim Township, $310,000

James Goodman to PSG II Enterprises LLC, Wayburn Street, Greencastle, $180,000

Mark Abel to Matthew Steven Jones, Maple Way, Montgomery Township, $165,000

Anthony Bruno to James Eby, Tobin Drive, Chambersburg, $365,000

Evan Martin to Sarena Lea Bowers, Wayne Highway, Washington Township, $229,900

Stuart Pugh to Mary Louise Miller, Greenbriar Terrace, Guilford Township, $150,000

Robert Hessler to Robbin Locke, Leidig Drive, Chambersburg, $405,000

Linda Carol Jent to Maureen Dentler, Fairway Drive East, Guilford Township, $369,000

Ellen Jo Henry to James Miller, Sunset Avenue, Hamilton Township, $175,000

CC&M Development LLC to Grow Healthy Corporation, Flohr Lane, Washington Township, $33,500

Eric Forrester to Andrew Kuhn, Old Route 16, Washington Township, $190,000

Bena Services Inc. to Kristina Gove, West Eighth Street, Waynesboro, $246,000

Carl Hartman to Molly Bernhard, Maranatha Drive, St. Thomas Township, $260,000

Chad Martin to Rebecca Chappell, Coldspring Road, Greene Township, $245,000

Jeffrey Martin to Randall Mohn, Masters Road, Quincy Township, $25,000

Forrest Gray to Tiffany Weller, Lemar Road, Peters Township, $201,100

Marcus Blank to Thomas Johnson, Garman Drive, Guilford Township, $30,000

Robert Sedler to Dustin Beltz, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $195,000

Greenworth Land LLC to Kimberly Ann Deaton, Divinity Drive, Antrim Township, $440,000

Diane Coover Shew to Teresa Straley, Burkholder Road, Guilford Township, $165,000

Virginia Mitchell to Kyle Spencer, East Avenue, Antrim Township, $450,000

Thomas Lytle to Jamey Edwards, Jade Drive, Hamilton Township, $330,000

Irma Harris to Russell Keith Watson, Gehr Road, Washington Township, $19,900

Mary Jane Benchoff to Andrew Triggs, North Ridge Avenue, Greencastle, $237,500

Justin Paisley to South Wayne Properties LLC, West Fifth Street, Waynesboro, $162,000

JLP Rentals LLC to South Wayne Properties LLC, West Fourth Street, Waynesboro, $164,000

JLP Rentals LLC to South Wayne Properties LLC, West Fifth Street, Waynesboro, $167,000

Bonnie Robison to Kristen Diller, Cumberland Avenue, Chambersburg, $194,900

Fannie Mae to Topkem Properties LLC, Tritle Avenue, Waynesboro, $115,000

Virginia Sheets to Jerome Patrick Beatty, Lindsay Lot Road, Southampton Township, $80,000

Dawn Crilley Shank to Fatari Reid, North Broad Street, Waynesboro, $177,000

Dwight Leatherman to Ryan Summers, Monns Gap Road, Quincy Township, $280,000

Charles Piper to Chase Wenger, Wilson Avenue, Chambersburg, $350,000

Luke Stouffer to Charles Edward Piper, one parcel, Chambersburg, $491,000

Helen Seidel to Jennifer Sanchez, Mar Penn Avenue, Washington Township, $225,000

Kayla Blair to Mark Zeigler, Oakley Lane, Antrim Township, $235,000

Larry Heefner to Allan Eugene Conaway II, Ivan Road, Guilford Township, $220,000

Stephen Martin to SPG Capital LLC, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $90,000

