ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Observer: Six wishes for the new year

By Ron McAllister
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

It’s that time again: a chance to look back on the year ending and to look forward to the one coming at us. It’s a threshold moment on which the year and each of our individual lives symbolically hinge. What will the year bring to us? What will we bring to the year 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31N6kP_0jyUcRpj00

I think about the world we live in as having six separate but intersected dimensions. The first is the world of international relations. Looking back to 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine looms large. It is now 10 months since that regional and global catastrophe began. Vladimir Putin’s military campaign, still ravaging Ukraine at year’s end, can seem far away from home. More than 4,000 miles separate Maine from Ukraine, but there have been times in 2022 when the two places have felt closer.

With winter upon each place, we must maintain our connection to the people of Ukraine. We have to understand and empathize with their fears and their hopes. The possible use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield and the threats of a metastasizing conflict should close the distance between us. We may be far away but we are neighbors nonetheless.

My wish for 2023 is for peace in Ukraine and everywhere else. I want us all — but especially Ukrainians — not to be afraid of the new year.

A second domain is that of national politics, characterized as it is by division and rancor. What lessons can we learn from 2022? One might be that division breeds division. As tense as things were last year, a year of investigations into the 2021 insurrection, we can imagine things becoming more conflicted in 2023.

The loss of the House by Democrats means that the agenda pursued by the Democratic leadership will be more difficult to achieve. Some voters will be glad about that but gridlock and tit-for-tat investigations won’t offer forward motion to the nation.

What can we carry into 2023? One lesson is that hatred breeds hate; fear breeds fear; doubts breed doubt. Truly listening to each other is the only way forward. My political wish for all of us — regardless of party — is that we will find ways to be kinder to one another in 2023 than we were in 2022.

The third domain is something that could unify us if only we would let it: the global environment. Everyone must have seen this month’s photos and videos of the flooding along York’s border with the sea. Water streaming down Railroad Avenue and pouring over Long Beach Avenue are threats to everyone who lives in the region. Regardless of how we think of the environmental crisis we are witnessing, something must be done. Doing nothing is not an option. My wish is that all would accept that.

Next on my mind is town life. York is a wonderful place although 2022 saw a potentially destabilizing turnover in York municipal offices: the town manager’s office has been filled temporarily but remains open. The code enforcement officer’s vital role is now vacant as well. We also will be searching for a new school superintendent in 2023. We have many vacancies on town boards and committees. The lesson going into 2023 is that it is our town. I wish we would act as though we acknowledged our responsibility for it.

The fifth domain is social. Most people have rewarding friendship networks but many of these have been strained over the last few years, starting with COVID-19 in 2020 but continuing into the current moment. I have often felt neglectful of friends whom I saw too little in 2022. A friendship neglected is a friendship threatened. My wish and my plan for 2023 is to be more engaged with friends and family members far and wide.

Finally, there is the domain of our own interior lives. We ignore our own wellbeing at our individual and collective peril. A friend whom I have not seen since COVID-19 recently reminded me: “Be good to yourself.” Sound advice. I wish 2023 to be a year when I am more present to others but better to myself, as well.

On the eve of the new year, let’s all take time to make the new year better than the old one; take time to make some adjustments. We are on the cusp of something big as the old year fades away. Let’s embrace the challenges of 2023 with hope.

Happy New Year!

Ron McAllister is a sociologist and writer who lives in York.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE

An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack Visits the Troops in Greece, Middle East Over Christmas Holiday

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., visited with American servicemembers on military bases in the Middle East during a congressional delegation trip over the Christmas holiday. The delegation made stops in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Greece, visiting with U.S. servicemembers serving across Europe and the Middle East. While there, they served lunch to and ate with enlisted servicemembers from their home districts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hearing from them about their missions and their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. The members also visited with local children at an educational center at one of the stops.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

What you need to know about the House Speaker election

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the years in which the House agreed to a resolution that allowed a Speaker to be elected by a plurality. Opposition to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for Speaker from a handful of Republican members has the potential to derail his bid and set a […]
Reuters

Poland says Germany refused talks on WW2 reparations

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday.
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy