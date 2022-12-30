ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

Attorneys ask court to find NH statewide education property tax unconstitutional

By Michael Kitch
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nlu4S_0jyUcP4H00

This week, attorneys for the plaintiffs in the school funding litigation before the Rockingham County Superior Court will ask Justice David Ruoff to find the statewide education property tax (SWEPT) unconstitutional, a ruling that would rescind the tax as of the 2024 tax year.

There are three major questions posed by the litigation. First, is the state’s determination that $3,706 per student is sufficient to fulfill its constitutional duty to fund an adequate education? Second, if this amount is insufficient, are local property taxes, levied at varying rates from one municipality to another, required to fund the shortfall? And finally, is the SWEPT administered in conformity with the Constitution?

After the suit was filed in June, plaintiff attorneys Andru Volinsky, John Tobin and Natalie Laflamme fastened on the SWEPT as the low-hanging fruit. In October they sought to enjoin the SWEPT for the 2023 tax year.

In December, Ruoff denied their motion for a preliminary injunction, which he found would disrupt the processes of setting municipal tax rates and preparing municipal budgets already underway.

Without questioning Ruoff’s decision, the plaintiff attorneys note that his order did not address the merits of their claim that the SWEPT is unconstitutional. They add that the court acknowledged that the facts surrounding the administration of the SWEPT are not in dispute, leaving the legitimacy of the tax a matter of law.

By asking the court to issue a partial motion of summary judgment declaring the SWEPT unconstitutional, the plaintiffs seek to resolve the issues raised by the SWEPT before the beginning of the next property tax year on April 1, 2024. All parties, they say, would benefit from a ruling prior to the start of the next property tax year. Moreover, since the Legislature would be in session there would be an opportunity for a legislative remedy.

The SWEPT is levied at a fixed rate to raise $363 million a year. The tax is collected by municipalities and appropriated to school districts without passing through the state coffers.

Since 2011, municipalities where receipts from the SWEPT exceed their cost of an adequate education have been entitled to retain the excess funds, which they may use to fund other public purposes or set a negative local school tax rate, offsetting the SWEPT altogether.

It is important to note that municipalities do not set their tax rates. The Department of Revenue Administration sets municipal tax rates. In other words, a state agency has not only permitted municipalities to retain excess SWEPT revenue but also set negative local school tax rates.

Consequently, many taxpayers pay higher effective property tax rates than their counterparts in municipalities with excess SWEPT revenue or negative local tax rates.

In 2020-2021, 34 municipalities retained $24,419,040 in excess SWEPT. In another 21 municipalities, the local school tax was set at a negative rate.

Taxpayers in these municipalities are spared from paying the SWEPT at the full rate paid by taxpayers elsewhere in the state, contrary to the mandate of the New Hampshire Supreme Court in the foundational Claremont litigation of the 1990s.

Then the justices held “to the extent the State relies upon property taxes to fund a constitutionally adequate public education, the tax must be administered in a manner that is equal in valuation and uniform in rate throughout the State” in conformity with the Constitution, which requires taxes be “proportional and reasonable.”

Despite this express language, the plaintiffs claim, “the State has repeatedly sought new schemes to alleviate the tax burden on wealthier towns. And, each time, the courts have held these schemes unconstitutional.”

In 1999, when the SWEPT was introduced, the New Hampshire Supreme Court advised that abatements to municipalities where property values generated more revenue than required to support an adequate education were unconstitutional. The court also rejected a proposal to allow property-rich towns to remit the full tax gradually over five years while requiring less prosperous towns to pay the full rate at once. And in 2006, the Superior Court ruled allowing municipalities to retain excess funds unconstitutional.

The court dismissed the argument that the “special abatement is designed to protect towns from financially contributing to the adequate education of children in other towns or school districts” and remarked “difficult decisions which may cause social unrest cannot be a factor in the court’s review.”

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Comments / 22

The Grey
4d ago

Hey look, the democrats are trying to get sales and income tax in NH, again. Leave our state alone. If you don't like the way we run it, feel free to move to Taxachusetts.

Reply(6)
7
Geister
4d ago

We are forced to pay for schools, yet parents are not given a choice of what schools to send their children! Plus the taxing method is unjust under the current tax model I am paying for 2 kids education but I only have 1. Given that I am paying double, I should be allowed to send my child to a superior private school at the expense of the state.

Reply(2)
3
Related
NHPR

Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year

When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Monitor

State courts confront crisis on multiple fronts

Maine saw a court system in crisis in 2022. Record-low participation by lawyers in the state’s public defense system, a class action lawsuit and a public reckoning about county jails recording confidential attorney-client phone calls were among the top stories followed by The Maine Monitor. State lawmakers have attempted to address some of the systemic problems but more remains to be done.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wwnytv.com

New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
mainepublic.org

Maine's low-income heating oil program gets $6.5 million boost in federal spending bill

Maine is slated to receive additional federal funding to help low-income residents heat their homes. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, recently passed by Congress, contains another $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Maine will receive $6.5 million of that sum, bringing the state's total federal LIHEAP funding to $50 million for the current winter.
MAINE STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
CONCORD, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project

A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
FLORIDA STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Crime Fell Following 2015 Repeal of Gun Control Law

When Maine began allowing eligible residents to carry concealed firearms without a government license in 2015, gun control advocates warned that Wild West-style gun violence would erupt across the state. Instead, the opposite has happened. In fact, property crime and violent crime have fallen in Maine since the 2015 reform,...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy