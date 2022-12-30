Answer Man: Have the woodchucks gone missing?

Today's burning question is not about a tongue-twister, but it is about woodchucks and one reader's search for them. Got a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Interim Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: Over the last eight or 10 years Woodchucks seem to have largely disappeared from the Asheville area. Is it just me or has there actually been a change?

Answer: Even if this dear reader has been seeing fewer woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, one biologist at the North Carolina Wildlife Commission said she has seen more than her fair share.

Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Wildlife Commission's Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist, told the Citizen Times she sees groundhogs all the time in and around Asheville, especially in the mountains. Wildlife control agents, too, have told her they frequently respond to vandal woodchucks doing damage to people's property.

Tracy Davids, the southeast senior representative for the conservation nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife, said she has also seen a lot of groundhogs, although much closer to home — more specifically, closer to her home in downtown Asheville.

"Their numbers seem to be increasing here. There's two at the end of my street. I've got one who just took residence in my yard. I've got, you know, one in each of my neighbor's yards," she said.

Not only does the groundhog population seem to be growing around Asheville, Davids said it has also expanded across the state. In the 1980s, she said the rodent used to be confined to the western and northern parts of the state, but now, they can be found virtually everywhere.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature also ranks the groundhog as a species of least concern on its Red List of Threatened Species, meaning they are not going anywhere any time soon.

So why are some people not seeing them?

At least at this time of year, the answer may be hibernation. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, groundhogs feast during the summer to build up reserves of fat, then retreat to their underground burrows to sleep until spring after it starts getting cold. Their heart rate drops significantly, and their body temperature drops to nearly air temperature.

"I don't see mine until spring," Davids said.

Another reason could be the extensive tunnels they dig for themselves. Everywhere groundhogs live, Davids said, they dig tunnels, even in grassy road medians.

"We are losing habitat for all wildlife in and around Asheville, so as we begin to lose habitat, eventually we begin to lose species, but groundhogs are very adaptive, and they've adapted very well to the human environment," she said.

Whatever the reason, let us all hope we see some groundhogs on Feb. 2 so we can look forward to an early spring, not more cold weather, especially after the recent cold Christmas weekend.

