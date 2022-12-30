Knox News photojournalist Brianna Paciorka shares her favorite photos of 2022

Every day of work at Knox News is like a field trip day. I'm always going to different places and learning and experiencing something new. No two days of work are alike, and I’m incredibly fortunate to meet and photograph so many amazing people and experiences here in East Tennessee and beyond.

This year has been full of covering sports, proms, graduations and more. I traveled to Indianapolis in March to cover the University of Tennessee men's basketball NCAA run. I traveled in June to Manchester, Tennessee, to cover Bonnaroo. I was able to experience and document Tennessee football's crazy and historic victory against Alabama. And most importantly, I photographed Dolly Parton being engulfed in a giant bubble.

It's been a fun year to photograph, and I'm excited to continue photographing East Tennessee in 2023.