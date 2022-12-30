ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Fun City entertainment center is coming to Millville. Here's what we know

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago
MILLVILLE – A business coming here will have its ups and downs.

Fun City Adventure Park will offer trampoline courts and other attractions in a 36,500-square-foot space at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center.

Fun City, which is in the midst of a multi-state expansion push, will occupy most of a former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the retail complex.

Fun City, which describes itself as a “one-stop family entertainment center,” is expected to open in mid-2023, according to a statement from the shopping center’s owner, Irgang Group of Nyack, New York.

Its features are to include a ropes course, a zipline, a playground, and a foam pit, dodgeball and basketball, the statement said.

Fun City entered the New Jersey market in August 2012 with a location on Route 42 in the Blackwood area.

It now has 20 sites in seven states from Maine to New Jersey, with 13 more under construction or with signed leases, according to Irgang Group.

Fun City “should drive more traffic to our existing tenants, lengthen the time of shopper visits, and bolster Union Lake’s appeal to new tenants,” predicted Mark Irgang, CEO of Irgang Group.

Current tenants at the 393,000-square-foot complex include ShopRite, Kohl’s, Target and Staples.

Fun City is the second expansion-minded business to target the 43-acre complex at Route 47 and Union Lake Boulevard.

Boot Barn, a retailer with more than 300 units in 38 states, opened its first New Jersey location at the Millville site in August 2022.

The business, which also added a store in Cherry Hill, sells western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

