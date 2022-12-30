How many Starbucks is too many? 2 new drive-thrus proposed for Asheville

ASHEVILLE - In a city already flush with Starbucks, Asheville could have two more incoming. Permit applications submitted to the city in December indicate developers are seeking to build new Starbucks restaurants and drive-thrus, about 1.5 miles apart.

The first application, submitted Dec. 13 from Knoxville, Tennessee-based Horne Properties, proposes a 2,958 square foot Starbucks building, with 23 parking spaces and a drive-thru, at 211 River Ford Parkway in East Asheville. The property currently sits vacant, beside a KFC and McDonald's, near the former Ramada Inn, now being transitioned into more than 100 units of permanent supportive housing.

A separate application, submitted Dec. 27 by developer Brad Freeman, who identifies his company in the application as 147 Sweeten Creek, LLC, proposes a 2,501 square foot Starbucks building at 147 Sweeten Creek Road, with 27 parking spaces and a drive-thru.

The parcel sits beside the Mission Hospital campus on South Asheville on a vacant, wooded lot.

Both are Level I projects, which require only city staff review before approval or denial.

The city's principal planner Will Palmquist said Dec. 29, based on the applicant contact information on record, it does not appear that the projects are related and are being pursued by separate developers.

Urban planner Gráinne Miser confirmed both applications are in review. Applicants will receive a comment letter from all Level I staff following an initial review of the project plans to ensure compliance with the city's Unified Development Ordinance.

Comment letters may require additional information and/or revisions to the plans.

"The letters are sent based on the 10 day review time schedule from when the application was processed and added to the Level I agenda," Miser told the Citizen Times in an email. "Both applicants will be receiving comment letters; one next week, and one the following week."

Neither Freeman or Michael Patterson of Horne Properties could be reached for comment Dec. 29.

According to a Starbucks store locator, there are 22 stores located in and around the city of Asheville.

A recent attempt to unionize an Asheville-area Starbucks was voted down after workers at the Charlotte Street Starbucks held an election May 11. As of Sept. 1, only two Starbucks were unionized in North Carolina, according to reporting from Wilmington Star-News, a location in Wilmington and another in Boone.

