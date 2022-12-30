ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Black Mountain considers what to do with 26 acres donated behind old Bi-Lo

By Karrigan Monk, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tN4yu_0jyUc0Kb00

In a special call meeting Dec. 22, the Black Mountain Town Council voted unanimously to accept a 26 acre donation from Black Mountain Ventures LLC.

“It’s Christmas come early,” Mayor Mike Sobol said.

Town Council was first told of this donation in closed session meetings. The purpose of the Dec. 22 special call meeting was to inform the public and put it to an official vote.

Vice Mayor Archie Pertiller made the motion to accept the gift, and all present council members voted in favor. Council member Alice Berry was absent from the meeting.

The land Black Mountain Ventures LLC will be giving the town is behind the old Bi-Lo building, including a parcel of land behind the ABC store.

Town Attorney Ron Sneed said the donation is comprised of three parcels and comes with “no strings attached.” He said the town was waiting on appraisals to see if the land was acceptable. The town found it was.

Before putting it to a vote, council member Pam King said she wanted the public to know that the town did its due diligence in looking at the land to make sure it would not cause any problems down the line.

Council member Doug Hay asked if there were any structures on the land the council needed to be aware of. Sneed said there were not, but there was once a homeless encampment behind Bi-Lo that, to the town’s knowledge, is no longer being used.

Hay also wanted to know if the land would be immediately accessible to the public. Sneed answered that while the land is owned by the town, it is up to the council to decide whether or not the public has access to it.

“It’s town property, not necessarily public property,” Sneed said. “Access is a little tricky, so it’s not readily available to anybody unless they go in through the dog park.”

Sobol commented that until particular use is approved for the land, it could be considered similar to the watershed in that the town owns the property, but the public does not have access to it.

Sobol also said that, with his new appointment to the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail Board, he is excited to see what use the town can make of the land.

“I’m tickled pink,” Sobol said. “This is exactly where Fonta Flora would love to come through.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

'We will do better' Officials say they aim to prevent future, widespread water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water is slowly being restored for some across Asheville, while others report they've gone without for around a week now. During a press conference Saturday, the director of water resources for the city of Asheville, David Melton, confirmed the western portion of Buncombe County, like Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, will continue to be without water for another two to three days.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos/video – Paris Mountain Polar Plunge

The community joined together on New Year’s Day morning for the 2023 Paris Mountain Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. to benefit Paris Mountain State Park. The plunge was organized by Paris Mountain State Park Friends. The temperature of Lake Placid was an estimated 47 degrees.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
tribpapers.com

Henderson County Tourism Grant Program Now Open

Hendersonville – Applications for the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) grant program are being accepted now through January 22, 2023, using the HCTDA’s online application, available at www.GrantsForTourism.com. $500,000 in grant funding will be awarded to as many Henderson County tourism projects as possible. There are three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
columbiametro.com

From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown

Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
visitncsmokies.com

The Best of Downtown Canton

Are you looking for somewhere to spend your next vacation? Somewhere small and quiet. Where downtown is full of shops that you won’t find anywhere else, and restaurants are guaranteed to have you coming back for more. If so, Canton might be the perfect place for you. This town is almost guaranteed to have you feeling like you’re in a Hallmark movie. So what are you waiting for?
CANTON, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy