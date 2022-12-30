12 Newport County girls basketball players to watch, ready for a breakout this season

The Rogers, Middletown, Portsmouth and Tiverton girls high school basketball teams played a handful of games each prior to the annual end-of-year holiday school break.

Portsmouth owned a 3-1 mark in Division I while Rogers was 2-1 in the same league. Tiverton won two of three Division II contests and Middletown split its four Division III games. Early returns are good and that could lead to postseason play down the road.

Before looking too far ahead it’s good to see exactly what players already have helped their teams and should continue to do so throughout the season. Listed below are ‘Players to Watch’ and ‘Breakout Players’ as chosen by their coaches for each of the four teams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Emily Maiato, Portsmouth

Senior, center

Maiato has left her mark on the Patriots three consecutive season and as captain this year seems primed to deliver another fine all-around performance.

“She’s had a strong presence the last three years,” Portsmouth coach Risha Pelligrino said. “She’s physical and not afraid of contact. I can put her up against girls six feet tall and physical and she can match that physicality. We need that too.

“In the past we’ve been outside-shot trigger-happy. If we can get the ball inside more, we can get decent shots or get to the line. That can also open up the perimeter.”

Ellie Margolis, Rogers

Senior, forward

Margolis is the team leader in Brownie Points. That’s a combined statistical category consisting of coming up with loose balls, rebounds, deflections and steals that the Vikings contrived. Margolis does all the little things right.

“She’s a monster on the boards for us,” Rogers coach Frank Brow said. “She gets some key offensive rebounds that lead to second shots for us.

“She’s a real good decision maker. She always seems to find the shooter by making the extra pass. She understands defensive rotations really well and makes the switch and plays good help defense.”

Abby Monkevicz, Tiverton

Senior, forward

Monkevicz brings a plethora of talent to the floor for the Tigers as she returns to the starting lineup for her final high school season.

“She is very versatile. She can work the post, penetrate and bury the outside shot,” Tiverton coach Mike Brigham said. She is probably our best scorer who has a great knowledge of the game.

“She also has very strong ball handling skills and will be very involved in breaking presses and initiating our offenses. (She’s) a great weapon to have on any team.”

Ginnie Hamilton, Middletown

Senior, forward

If anyone knows how much effort co-captain Hamilton puts into her game it would be her father, Jim Hamilton. And it just so happens that Jim Hamilton has taken the coaching reins for the Islanders this season.

“She gives 110% all the time. She doesn’t take a play off,” coach Hamilton said. “She’s in phenomenal shape right now.

“She fights like hell and is a great post defender. She rebounds the heck out of the ball. She can finish in the paint. Losing Ginnie’s post presence would be devastating.”

Rylee Donovan, Rogers

Senior, guard

Donovan transferred from Middletown to Rogers last season and – per league rules – had to sit out half the basketball season before she could play. The all-around athlete played almost a full season of soccer in the fall before getting hurt in a semifinal playoff match. She’s good to go for basketball.

“It’s her first full season with us,” Rogers coach Frank Brow said. “She can shoot the 3, can get the ball to the basket and she’s good at feeding the post. She’s quick and she takes a lot of hits setting screens. She’s our best on-ball defender.”

Samantha Bettencourt, Tiverton

Senior, point guard

Sam Bettencourt was the point guard for Tiverton coach Chris Cicchinelli last season and will reprise the role as a senior this year for new Tiverton head coach Mike Brigham.

“She has great composure and is our general on the floor and we will go as she goes,” Brigham said. “She will carry the bulk of the ball handling responsibilities and will have to work hard to get our offense rolling. She has great floor vision and has the ability to score from the perimeter or on penetration.”

Ella Bolano, Middletown

Junior, guard

Co-captain Bolano was the point guard a season ago but will not fill that role this season.

“I’m keeping her away from that all year,” new Middletown coach Jim Hamilton said. “She’s going to find out that no matter who brings the ball up she can still get the ball in scoring position.

“She can score any way you need her to. She can penetrate and get to the hole and she can pull up and shoot the 3. She’s the person I want with the ball in her hands at the end of a game.”

Olivia Durant, Portsmouth

Junior, point guard

Durant, who made her varsity point guard debut as a sophomore last season, continues her education at the position this season.

“If she can settle into the position as a junior it really can have a positive impact for us,” Portsmouth coach Risha Pelligrino said. “We need her thinking about all the players. We’re working on the point guard mindset.

“When to slow down or to push the ball. We need assists and great defense. It’s about winning games. I’m really hoping that translates this year. We’re still working on it as we go.”

BREAKOUT PLAYERS

Maeve Tullson, Portsmouth

Senior, forward

A meniscus tear caused the versatile Tullson to sit out her entire junior season and her presence on the court was missed.

“Her sitting out the full year really hurt us,” Portsmouth coach Risha Pelligrino said. “She’s a utility player who can fill in anywhere from the 2 to the 4 positions. Her fresh legs off the bench were key for us. She’s another player with a wide variety of skills.

“She’s been grabbing a bunch of boards, scoring for us and she reads defenses really well. She seems like she just wants to go out and play.”

Lily Sokol, Middletown

Sophomore, forward

Sokol put some good numbers up last year as a freshman and should be able to expand on those in all areas of the game.

“She had a great season last year and this should be her breakout season,” Middletown coach Jim Hamilton said. “She’s pretty much a sharp-shooter. She can hit the 3 and she’s really worked on her shot.

“She needs to fill the stat sheet in other areas too. I need rebounds and assists from her. I’m trying to get her to develop some post moves. And I need her to play great defense without fouling.”

Samantha Gacioch, Tiverton

Senior, center

Gacioch was nowhere to be found on the court last season but that was because she was hurt. She is ready to make up for lost time.

"She is our leader and has done a great job spearheading our team philosophy of tough, hard-nose basketball,” Tiverton coach Mike Brigham said. “She is a very strong rebounder and has excellent footwork on offense. She can beat you left or right on the post.

“We will look to feed her the ball and let her go to work. I have put high expectations on her and she is thriving.”

Tess Margolis, Rogers

Freshman, forward

The third Margolis athlete in the family makes her varsity debut as a freshman. Tess follows Kathryn Margolis who graduated last June and this season is teamed with senior sister Ellie Margolis.

“The fact that she has two tough, older sisters probably doesn’t hurt her,” Rogers coach Frank Brow said. “Her toughness is the biggest thing she brings I think. She doesn’t seem nervous out there.

“She can probably fill any position defensively or offensively except point guard. We’re just looking for her to fill the role. We’re not looking for her to be a big scorer.”