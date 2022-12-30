Richland County property transfers: Shiloh farm sells for $1.3M
649 Springmill St., Mansfield; Roger D. Erwin to Crystal N. and Eric J. Wright; $39,000
4685 Flower Road (four parcels), Mansfield; Adam M. and Julia D. Robbins to Joshua P. and Codey C. Burghard; $275,000
680 Harlan Road (two parcels), Lucas; Edna N. Harry to Culler Acres; $830,000
211 Mulberry St., Mansfield; Steven C. Howell and Linda M. Martz to Christian Shetler; $20,000
1039 Hahn Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Joseph W. Shears to Amber Nelson; $13,000
One parcel on Mack Avenue, Shelby; Laura R. Burk, et al. to Bonecutter Properties; $7,500
2340 Lexington Springmill Road, Lexington; Matthew D. Garber to Jeremiah and Andrea Huff; $165,750
One parcel (25.167 acres) on Cockley Road, Lexington; John L. Garber Material Corp. to Jeremiah and Andrea Huff; $159,250
595 Scholl Road, Mansfield; James A. and Melisa S. Elkins to Scott M. Hamilton; $154,000
1806 Bowen Road, Mansfield; Ryan H. and Kaitlyn E. Reiheld to Dustin J. Rinehart; $163,800
1971 Ohio 603 (three parcels), Shiloh; Marcus N. and Rebekah E. Burkholder to Marcus N. Burkholder, et al.; $1,300,000
96 College St., Butler; Estate of Joyce M. Gleason to Tyler A. and Samantha N. Aungst; $135,000
1024 Barrington Place, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders to Richard A. and Debra K. Miu, co-trustees; $278,900
621 Highland Ave., Mansfield; Mid-Ohio Legacy Rentals to Travis Groscost; $115,000
27 Williams Court, Shelby; Jason M. Roth to Austin W. Ashley; $129,900
324 Fenway Blvd., Lexington; Angela D. Hilderbrand to Jeffrey R. and Sherisa N. Butcher; $200,000
66 Renfrew Drive, Shelby; Hayden Vent and Natalie Hornbeck to Lisa D. Brown and Charlene Zaebst; $235,000
1505 Brookpark Drive, Mansfield; Chauncey L. and Mallory R. Holt to Charles and Jamie Ganes; $269,999
320 Ohio 314 S., Mansfield; Miller Real Estate II to Allison L. Hatfield; $229,900
124 Arthur St., Mansfield; Denisesha Draper to Shawn Grooms; $9,000
Six parcels on Willow Drive, Mansfield; William Hamman to Carlos Clover III and DaWanna Johnson; $1,000
1116 Fir Drive (two parcels), Mansfield; Brenda A. Williams, Donna T. Thompson, Annette M. Ward, et al. to Dusty M. Ramirez; $75,000
958 Beal Road, Mansfield; Curtis Donley to Mid Ohio Investments LLC; $50,000
592 Cliffside Drive, Mansfield; John H. Mack Jr. to CrossCountry Mortgage; $80,100
367 Vernon Road, Mansfield; Rhonda L. Cole to The Park National Bank; $34,000
496 Woodward Ave., Mansfield; Larry K. and Joan J. Kaufman to Kayela Cooper; $36,100
401 Howard St., Mansfield; Lisa M. Baker to Moore Homes; $65,000
581 S. Main St., Mansfield; Phillips Real Estate Holdings to Eric and Ashley Phillips; $60,000
2962 Hastings Road E., Lucas; Mary L. Stotts to Timothy P. and Miranda N. Burrell; $190,000
1370 Orchard Park Road, Lexington; Mark A. and Jennifer Sand to Barbara and Steven Mayo II; $159,900
1849 Myers Drive, Shelby; Todd A. Lester to James M. and James R. Wilson; $295,000
4083 Covert Road, Lucas; Julia A. Strimple to Futures P&E; $150,000
1545 Victory St., Mansfield; Joel T. Harris to Nancy and Timothy Prosser; $158,000
1295 S. Trimble Road, Mansfield; Tod C. Tuttle to Blue Door Real Estate; $541,900
887 Arlington Ave., Mansfield; Richard F. Miles to Logan Granson; $119,000
90 Yoha Drive, Mansfield; Scott and Jessica Rosendaul to Mark S. Goodrow; $215,000
One parcel (47.416 acres) on Crall Road, Mansfield; Hunsinger Park Inc. to Ashland Railway; $631,125
815 Hollywood Lane, Mansfield; Jackie E. and Alison Lawhorn to Dana and Cheryl Hefner; $179,000
411 Chevy Chase, Mansfield; Siraj Siddiqui to Sandra Hammer and Beverly Keller; $85,000
176 Elm St. (two parcels), Butler; Rhonda Swank to Mary Waugh; $137,900
676 Villa Drive, Mansfield; Deborah L. Willcox to Rhonda Swank; $140,000
One parcel (19.076 acres) on Ohio 546, Lexington; Corey R. Shearer to Brent E. and Karen A. Humberson; $66,666
One parcel (19.076 acres) on Ohio 546, Lexington; Jeffrey A. Maier to Brent E. and Karen A. Humberson; $66,666
One parcel (19.076 acres) on Ohio 546, Lexington; Christine A. McMahill to Brent E. and Karen A. Humberson; $66,666
196 Bell St., Bellville; Andrew M. Granatir to Aaron W. and Aimee D. Ford; $137,500
24 Short St., Lexington; Susan M. Abraham to Taicoon Postal Group; $212,000
456 Lida St., Mansfield; Nina Williams to Billy R. Lloyd and Brenda L. Champagne; $37,500
27 Grasmere Ave., Mansfield; AJI Properties Mansfield to Brian Humphrey; $49,000
75 Elmridge Road, Mansfield; Susan A. and Thomas E. Tatara to Joshua and Hali Whatman; $270,000
1310 Whippoorwill Lane, Mansfield; Gerald M. and Lorraine J. Cooper to Jonelle J. White; $198,000
1651 Wilmington Point, Mansfield; Richard L. Ruth to Thomas E. and Susan A. Tatara; $252,400
590 Parry Ave., Mansfield; Brian H. and Kimberly M. McPeek to Englefield Family; $140,000
606 Weller Ave., Mansfield; Estate of Bernice C. Baker to Amy J. and Matthew L. Bombarger; $203,000
129 S. Diamond St., Mansfield; Sheila Goff, trustee of the John J. Schengill Living Trust, to Thomas L. Fackler; $7,180
1034 Ohio 314 N., Mansfield; Big Red Properties to Mayes International; $255,000
One parcel (7.909 acres) on Wagner Road, Bellville; Wade Hilltop Properties to Thomas A. and Robyn D. Wade; $94,908
45 Walnut St., 72 Second St., & 118 Mansfield Ave., Shelby; Margaret Howard to James E. Howard; $50,000
