WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

NOLA.com

NOLA.com

Man injured in interstate shooting near downtown New Orleans

A man was shot on Interstate 10 East late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was shot and went in a private vehicle to a hospital, police said, where his condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
an17.com

WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS

