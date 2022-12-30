Read full article on original website
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
Man injured in interstate shooting near downtown New Orleans
A man was shot on Interstate 10 East late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was shot and went in a private vehicle to a hospital, police said, where his condition was not immediately available.
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
St. Tammany woman dies in early morning fire in Bush
A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day. Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene of a residence fire off Hwy. 40 in Bush. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause and manner of death. Personnel from Fire Protection District No....
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Things went from bad to worse for a Baton Rouge store clerk who was identified and issued a misdemeanor summons after pouring water on a homeless woman in freezing weather conditions. Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish has been charged with simple battery for drenching a homeless woman with a...
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
