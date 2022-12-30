ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Here are the projects in Newport County being funded by the 2023 federal omnibus bill

By Zane Wolfang, Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
Senator Jack Reed, who is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee, stated in a press release that he had successfully included $199,891,239 in ‘Congressionally directed spending’ – also known as “earmarks” or “community project funding” – for projects across Rhode Island in the recently passed omnibus spending bill.

Earmarks are transparent, publicly-vetted allocations, limited by Congress to less than 1% of all discretionary spending. There is a strict ban on the funds going to for-profit entities, and the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) performs an audit to ensure the funds are properly spent.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline also released statements highlighting Rhode Island and Newport County-specific initiatives funded by the omnibus. Here is a round-up of local initiatives receiving funding from the bill:

Commercial Fisheries Research in Narragansett and Newport

$500,000 for cooperative fisheries research, gear development, and gear removal for the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation in Narragansett and Newport

Upgrades to public safety and police equipment in Portsmouth and Tiverton

$500,000 to upgrade Public Safety Communications Equipment in Tiverton

$30,000 for mobile data terminals for the Portsmouth Police Department

Entrepreneurship assistance and workforce training in Newport and Middletown

$232,000 for Social Enterprise Greenhouse to provide entrepreneurship assistance (SEG’s Newport office is in the Innovate Newport building on Broadway)

$674,00 for a fresh start workforce training program with Clean the Bay, Inc. in Middletown

Water infrastructure in Jamestown

$2,500,000 for the replacement of a water distribution line in Jamestown

Community and mental health in Newport County

$1,950,000 for Salve Regina University’s Mobile Healthcare Unit

$513,600 to Expand East Bay Community Action Program’s Health Center in Newport

$1,000,000 for the construction of a new and centrally located Mental Healthcare Access Center for Newport County, to be located in Middletown

$750,000 to renovate the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Clubhouse

Mount Hope Bridge maintenance

$10 million for Mount Hope Bridge cable and anchorage dehumidification

What is the federal omnibus bill, and how does it work to fund local projects?

Just before Christmas, the White House published a press release touting the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending appropriations bill to fund the government through the end of the current fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023) as the cap on a year of “historic bipartisan progress for the American people” and citing cancer research, community policing, health care for US military veterans and additional aid for the government of Ukraine as some of the initiatives receiving funding.

Local projects in Rhode Island and other states are funded through the omnibus spending package via "earmarks" - spending requested by a state representative or senator for a particular purpose, such as repairing a bridge or pushing funding to a specific project being undertaken by a corporation, non-profit or municipality.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the total budget authorized under the bill is $58 billion higher than projected for FY 2022 in the Congressional Budget Office’s most recent current law baseline, with more than 75% of that increase going to defense spending and less than 25% going to non-defense spending.

