Hempfield Township, PA

Holiday Family Day draws dozens of visitors to Historic Hanna's Town

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Historic Hanna’s Town was a hive of activity Thursday, as dozens of people gathered for Holiday Family Day.

“People are looking for something to do between Christmas and New Year’s, so as long as they want to come, we’re happy to be here,” said Lisa Hays, executive director of Westmoreland Historical Society, which manages the Hempfield site.

The third annual event offered a variety of all-ages activities, both indoor and outdoor, from cookie decorating and crafts to a self-guided walk with stops interpreting holiday customs such as Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards and caroling.

The sunny, 50-degree day was a bonus.

“After that bitter cold last week, it’s the perfect day to be out,” said Bruce Shirey, the site’s maintenance coordinator. “Kids need to get out of the house, and parents need a break.”

Five-year-old Aven Beldham of Plum was looking forward to making a tin-punch ornament, said his mother, Brittany Beldham.

“He loves anything with hammer and nails,” she said.

It was the first visit to Hanna’s Town for the Beldhams, including Escher, 8, and 1-year-old twins, Gabe and Mena. The older boys were combining the business of learning history for their home-schooling with the pleasure of an outing.

Joe and Patti Schildkamp of Unity brought their four grandchildren, who were visiting during their school break.

“They didn’t know what they were getting into, but I saw the ad and it look like so much fun to do,” said Patti Schildkamp. “There’s not much to do this week.”

Luckily, at least three of the four enjoy crafts, she added, as she watched them push cloves into oranges to make pomander balls around a crowded table in the Klingensmith log house.

It was the smoked sausage at Bardine’s Country Smokehouse in Crabtree that brought Regina Pristas and her son, Nathan, out from White Oak. It was curiosity that drew them to Hanna’s Town.

“We drove past last year after we went to Bardine’s,” Regina said. “We’ve never been here before, and we wanted to see what it’s all about.”

Nathan, 15, described himself as a history buff, eager to learn about the significance of Hanna’s Town, established in 1773 as the first seat of government for Westmoreland County.

Volunteer Amber Larson supervised the cookie decorating station, where busy little hands adorned sugar cookies baked by WHS volunteer coordinator Louise Henry.

“The best way to anyone’s happiness is through their stomach,” she observed, as one young decorator bypassed the cookie and popped the sprinkles straight into his mouth.

The 18th-century Hanna’s Tavern log house hosted two story time sessions.

“We’ve got the fire going, so it’s nice and cozy in there,” said Henry, who said she was both surprised and pleased at the robust visitor turnout.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “Maybe I’ll have to run out and get more oranges for the pomander balls.”

