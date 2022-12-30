ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas to close until March 2023

By Staff reports
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmVNP_0jyUaVR300

BREVARD — The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas has set its schedule for the winter and is set for a re-opening next year just before spring, according to a news release.

The Museum's last open day in 2022 will be Dec. 31. After winter inventory, artifact cleaning and renewal of displays, it will re-open March 1, 2023.

This year has been an active one for the museum. The total visitor count since its August 2017 opening has been more than 21,000 people, the release said. That includes local, regional and from all over the United States and several foreign countries. The Museum serves as both a frequently-visited space for local veterans to spend time with other veterans and an exhibit space to honor all service members.

This year’s highlights include the new exhibit “Letters from Home" in which a 1943 Willys Jeep and 1942 Harley-Davidson motorcycle depict MPs pulling up to an Army Post Office in hopes of receiving letters from home.

The other highlight is its new professionally-produced videos “Through Their Eyes,” which are showing in each of the galleries, and are a compellation of videos (6-7 minutes long) telling the stories of each conflict from World War II to the War on Terror. Using the museum’s artifacts and stories of area veterans, these short videos provide touching, personal accounts which support the museum’s mission: Honor, Educate, Preserve.

Admission to the museum is free. It's located at 21 East Main Street (next to the courthouse) and is open now through Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit theveteransmuseum.org any time to purchase Honor Wall plaques for your loved ones and for additional information.

