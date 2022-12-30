Read full article on original website
Related
Former New York Fed chief: Recession ‘pretty likely’ in US
The Federal Reserve has become more aggressive in its pursuit to curb inflation, and former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said the central bank’s actions means a recession is likely. “A recession is pretty likely just because of what the Fed has to do,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg…
Southwest's lost luggage chaos is a boon for Apple, as AirTags surge to the top of Amazon's bestseller list
Google searches for Apple's Air Tags and how to use them for lost luggage have surged in the past year. The trackers now top Amazon's bestseller list.
The Amazon Prime Effect’s ‘Enviro-Psychological Burden’, Explained
Is sustainability still just a preference? Research would say no, it’s a need. Manifest, a fulfillment startup offering energy-efficient and plastic-free warehousing and biodegradable packaging for digital brands, investigated this very issue in its 2023 Annual Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, which collected 1,000 responses from online shoppers to find out if consumers really do prefer purchasing from merchants who are committed to operating sustainably. “According to our survey, the demand to meet consumer preference for sustainable choices is table stakes,” said George Wojciechowski, co-founder and CEO of Manifest, who hopes the report released on Jan. 3 will catalyze the “sustainable transformation”...
Supply chains are on the geopolitical front lines: We’re not ready
Supply chains power our everyday lives — but they exist in a governance seam.
After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok
(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in US
On Jan. 1, sesame became the ninth food to be added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of major food allergen
U-Haul: Missouri a popular state for movers in 2022
According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Missouri was the 15th most popular state for people to relocate to.
Kat Cammack Visits the Troops in Greece, Middle East Over Christmas Holiday
U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., visited with American servicemembers on military bases in the Middle East during a congressional delegation trip over the Christmas holiday. The delegation made stops in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Greece, visiting with U.S. servicemembers serving across Europe and the Middle East. While there, they served lunch to and ate with enlisted servicemembers from their home districts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hearing from them about their missions and their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. The members also visited with local children at an educational center at one of the stops.
Comments / 0