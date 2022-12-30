ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl

We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win

LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Citrus Bowl: Here are 4 keys to an LSU victory over Purdue in Orlando

Even if Las Vegas likes LSU's chances of beating a Purdue team that's missing five of its starters, including its quarterback and leading receiver, the Tigers will still need to execute without most of their defensive linemen. They are not nearly as depleted as they were ahead of last year's...
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
How To Watch | Purdue Boilermakers vs. LSU Tigers

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Cheez-It Crackers Citrus Bowl on January 2nd in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Purdue comes in off a successful that saw them win the B1G West Division and going 8-4 but will be without QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice, and LB/S Jalen Graham. Purdue will also be under the direction of interim coach Brian Brohm as older brother Jeff Brohm is now the head coach at the University of Louisville.
