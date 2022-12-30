Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
theadvocate.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers celebrate rebound season with historic bowl rout of Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla . — Long after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ended Monday, a walkie talkie crackled to life in the Camping World Stadium press box with a somewhat annoyed announcement:. “Still waiting on LSU to leave the building …” a voice said. You could forgive the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Citrus Bowl blowout victory sets up LSU for great expectations in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brian Kelly practically leaped onto the podium for the post-Citrus Bowl news conference with a satisfied sigh. And why shouldn’t he have? His team had just overcome the obstacles of a slew of pre-bowl opt outs and a sprinkle of key injuries to crush Purdue 63-7, a win for LSU of historic proportions.
theadvocate.com
Here's how LSU's Malik Nabers caught (and passed) his way to MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl
Kyren Lacy made the longest reception of his LSU career during the Tigers' win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. It was on a throw from fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers. With just under two minutes left in the first half of LSU's 63-7 blowout in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl
We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
Live updates: LSU looks to finish on strong note vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU faces Purdue at noon on Monday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with the Tigers looking to take advantage of a situation where the Boilermakers are under the transition of a new head coach. Brian Kelly's LSU squad rolls in with an SEC West title, and much of its...
theadvocate.com
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup with...
theadvocate.com
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win
LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Citrus Bowl: Here are 4 keys to an LSU victory over Purdue in Orlando
Even if Las Vegas likes LSU's chances of beating a Purdue team that's missing five of its starters, including its quarterback and leading receiver, the Tigers will still need to execute without most of their defensive linemen. They are not nearly as depleted as they were ahead of last year's...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
theadvocate.com
Meet LSU's Citrus Bowl opponent, Purdue, whose players want to finish strong or show what's next
On the surface, it doesn’t seem as though the Citrus Bowl would mean much to the Purdue Boilermakers, who had five key starters opt out to prepare for the NFL draft and a head coach, Jeff Brohm, who has already bolted for Louisville. One of those missing starters is...
hammerandrails.com
How To Watch | Purdue Boilermakers vs. LSU Tigers
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Cheez-It Crackers Citrus Bowl on January 2nd in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Purdue comes in off a successful that saw them win the B1G West Division and going 8-4 but will be without QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice, and LB/S Jalen Graham. Purdue will also be under the direction of interim coach Brian Brohm as older brother Jeff Brohm is now the head coach at the University of Louisville.
theadvocate.com
Here are three Purdue players to watch when they face LSU in the Citrus Bowl
This year was Mockobee's breakout year. The walk-on from Booneville, Indiana, redshirted last year, then became the first freshman Purdue running back to rush for more than 900 yards. He added 29 catches for 248 yards. Mockobee is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has nine touchdowns in 12 games.
