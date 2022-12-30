Tonight at 8 p.m., Kentucky (9-4) hosts the LSU Tigers (12-1) in the SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. What we’ll see from the Wildcats is uncertain following last week’s loss to Missouri and win over Louisville. What about the Tigers? Brandon Ramsey will have a detailed scouting report for you in a bit, but first, here are five things you need to know.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO