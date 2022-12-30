Read full article on original website
Cody Fisher death: Two men charged with murder of footballer in Birmingham nightclub stabbing
Two men have been charged with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher who was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day.The pair, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.Police said Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended on Friday.Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, of West Midlands Police said of the charges:...
BBC
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
Woman is charged with murder following death of father-of-two who was stabbed after Christmas
Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today following the death of the father-of-two.
BBC
Boston attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Lincolnshire town. Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said. A man in his 20s was stabbed twice and is in a stable condition in hospital....
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Aspiring Transgender Model Accused Of Murdering Father, Injuring Sister In Staged Home Invasion
Nikki Secondino allegedly ran to neighbors for help, claiming two masked intruders broke into her Brooklyn apartment and demanded money. Now, she is charged with her father's murder and sister's attempted murder. An aspiring transgender model is under arrest for allegedly murdering her father in what was initially believed to...
Search for missing Virginia father uncovers chilling trail of blood from abandoned car to woods
The family of Jose Guerrero, a 21-year-old father of one from Virginia, said this week that they found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned vehicle to nearby woods.Mr Guerrero has not been seen since December 21 when he told his girlfriend Sheila Perez that he was leaving their residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, and expected to be back in five to ten minutes. He never returned. Mr Guerrero and Ms Perez have a ten-month-old child together. Ms Perez reported Mr Guerrero missing, but First Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department told NBC News that...
5-year-old saved 1-year-old brother in deadly crash that killed their parents
KONDININ, Australia — Three children were rescued days after a deadly crash that killed their parents on Christmas. The family had been driving in a rural part of Western Australia on Christmas when their red Land Rover Discovery flipped and crashed, according to Perth Now. The wreckage was not found until shortly before noon on Tuesday.
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
brytfmonline.com
Parents dead – children survived 55 hours in the car wreck
Both parents died in the lineage. The three children were not found under the wreckage until 55 hours later – dehydrated, but alive. – A miracle says the bereaved. From across Australia, condolences are pouring in for the family from Northam, who were struck by motorway tragedy on Christmas morning.
BBC
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
BBC
Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack
Dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in northern Mexico after gunmen, suspected to be members of a drug cartel, opened fire on the facility. The men arrived outside the Chihuahua state prison shortly after 07:00 (14:00 GMT) in armoured vehicles and began firing on the guards, authorities say.
BBC
Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London. A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday. Emergency crews attended but he...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Cardiff: Four arrested after New Year's Day stabbing
Three men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed on New Year's Day. The 36-year-old's injuries were said to not be life-threatening after the attack at a property in Bute Street, in the Butetown area of Cardiff. South Wales Police said the attack was reported at...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
