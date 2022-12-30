ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023

KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street slips in 2023 open after ending dismal year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and stumbled Tuesday on Wall Street's first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194 points, or 0.6%, to 32,956 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack Visits the Troops in Greece, Middle East Over Christmas Holiday

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., visited with American servicemembers on military bases in the Middle East during a congressional delegation trip over the Christmas holiday. The delegation made stops in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Greece, visiting with U.S. servicemembers serving across Europe and the Middle East. While there, they served lunch to and ate with enlisted servicemembers from their home districts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hearing from them about their missions and their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. The members also visited with local children at an educational center at one of the stops.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy