U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., visited with American servicemembers on military bases in the Middle East during a congressional delegation trip over the Christmas holiday. The delegation made stops in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Greece, visiting with U.S. servicemembers serving across Europe and the Middle East. While there, they served lunch to and ate with enlisted servicemembers from their home districts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hearing from them about their missions and their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. The members also visited with local children at an educational center at one of the stops.

