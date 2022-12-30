Ohio State Extension: Tractor Maintenance and Small Engines 4-H club

Do you know someone who works with dirt bikes, lawn mowers, tractors, or other small engine powered equipment? Is this something you want to learn more about? Mastered the small engine and want to learn more about Farm Tractors?

The Tractor Maintenance & Small Engines 4-H Club is looking for new members! 4-H is a non-formal, educational youth development program for individuals age 8 and in 3rd grade or 9 years old through age 18, as of January 1, 2023.

This 4-H club teaches individuals how to work on small engines and tractors while visiting different businesses and agriculture shops throughout the county. No experience is necessary – This is a great opportunity to learn something new!

The club is also using a new curriculum that focuses on tractor safety and how to properly perform tractor maintenance. The Tractor Maintenance courses are available to members who have taken the small engine project books or have had previous experience working on machinery.

The club meets every Monday in January through Mid-March. The first meeting will be Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00p.m. at the Fairfield County Ag Center, 831 College Ave, Lancaster. All interested members are welcome to attend this first meeting to learn more and get registered! For more information, contact the Fairfield County Extension Office at 740-653-5419.

Planning for the future of your farm

OSU Extension of Fairfield County invites you to participate in this 2023 Workshop “Planning for the future of your farm."

This workshop is designed to help farm families learn to successfully create a succession and estate plan that will help transfer farm ownership, management, and assets to the next generation. Join us in welcoming OSU Farm Management Field Specialist, David Marrison, and Attorney with OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program, Robert Moore

Workshop Topics will include:

Developing Goals for Estate and Succession

Planning for the Transition of Control

Planning for the Unexpected

Legal Tools and Strategies

Developing Your Team

Selecting and Attorney

Communication and Conflict Management during Farm Transfer

When: Thursday, Jan. 19, 8:30am - 4:00pmWhere: Fairfield County Agriculture Center, 831 College Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130Cost: $30 covers 2 family members and 1 set of course materials.

Lunch is included, courtesy of Farm Credit-Mid AmericaCash or check accepted the day of the event.Register: Visit go.osu.edu/farmplan2023 or call 740-653-5419Questions?: Contact Carrie Brown, Extension Educator at brown.2766@osu.edu or 740-653-5419

Christmas Light Recycling

Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Recycling Center accepts broken Christmas lights for recycling. Lights must be taken directly to their facility at 1761 E. Main St. Lancaster. There is a recycling bin designated for lights in the parking lot. Plastic, glass and copper are collected from Christmas lights to be made into new products. Tip: Before recycling your lights, try to repair them! Wiggle each bulb to check for looseness, check if the bulb is burnt or if the fuse is blown.

Have questions about recycling? Call 740-687-1295 or visit our website at www.fairfieldrecycles.org.

Source: Keri Murphy, Education Specialist, Lancaster Fairfield County Community Action Education Specialist

OSU Extension Holiday Hours

Please note OSU Extension in Fairfield County will be closed beginning on Friday, Dec. 23 thru Monday, Jan. 2. We will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 a.m. Our office is in the Fairfield County Agriculture Center located at 831 College Avenue, Lancaster. Happy New Year to all!!