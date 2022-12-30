ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

East Stroudsburg South boys capture Jaycees Holiday Tournament title

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
HONESDALE — East Stroudsburg South's boys basketball team enjoyed a solid season in 2021-22.

Under the direction of Head Coach Shawn Munford, the Cavaliers posted a record of 18-9 and finished as runners-up in the Northern Division of the Eastern PA Conference.

From there, the Cavs advanced to the District 11 Class 5A tournament and turned in a stellar effort that only ended with a heartbreaking one-point loss to Pottsville in the championship game.

Nevertheless, ESS earned an invitation to the PIAA State Tournament and made the most of the opportunity. The Cavs defeated North Pocono in the opening round before falling to Penn Hills in the 5A quarters.

While ESS did suffer a couple of major losses to graduation (notably EPC All-Star Jahsan Simms), the team returns a solid nucleus of battle-tested veterans for the 2022-23 season.

“We play in a very tough league,” Coach Munford said. “Hopefully our experiences early in the season will help prepare us for what we're going to see the rest of the way.”

On Their Way

ESS arrived on the scene for the Honesdale Area Jaycees Holiday Tournament Monday night with several competitive games already under its belt.

The Cavs tipped-off their campaign with a pair of wins over Bloomsburg and North Penn-Mansfield at the Berwick Invitational. They then defeated Pleasant Valley before suffering a lopsided loss to Pocono Mountain West.

Coach Munford's lads rebounded quickly, though, notching wins over Dieruff and Pocono Mountain East.

On Monday, the Cavs drew host Honesdale in the tournament semis. The Hornets are a scrappy young team coached by rookie skipper Jon Gillow … but, they were no match for ESS.

The Cavs used stifling defense and a balanced offensive assault to build a 15-5 lead after one quarter. They extended that advantage to 33-18 at intermission and eventually cruised to a 67-47 victory.

Logan Santos led the way for ESS. The senior forward scored a game-high 18 points on the strength of three field goals, three treys and a perfect 3-for-3 stint at the free throw line.

Xavier Carnegie (13 pts), Jaen Chatman (12 pts) and Michael Green (11) also contributed key plays to the cause. Point guard Michael Patterson also chipped in with seven markers.

Wallenpaupack Area took care of business on the other side of the bracket. The Buckhorns disposed of Western Wayne in their semifinal, 60-24, thereby setting up what promised to be and exciting gold medal game on Wednesday.

“There are some things that I'd really like to tighten up, but I was very pleased with the team-first attitude I saw out there,” Coach Munford said.

The Champs

ESS wasted no time in taking control of this year's Jaycees Tournament championship game.

Patterson and Chatman each knocked down a deep first quarter trey in catapulting the Cavs to a 14-4 lead.

Paupack held its own in the second quarter, playing ESS to an 11-11 stalemate thanks in large part to the efforts of Jake Holbert.

A multi-sport standout who also excels on the gridiron, Holbert tallied in the paint and in transition. He closed out his night with a team-best 12 points and was named to the All-Tourney Team.

Paupack's reprieve was short-lived, however, as ESS dominated the second half by limiting the Bucks to single digit scoring in each of the final two periods. The Cavs closed out the game on a 27-16 run en route to the 52-31 win.

Chatman powered the offensive assault, rattling the rims for a game-high 21 points including four treys.

Santos turned in another stellar performance as well and finished with 16.

Patterson, who had to leave the game late due to an injury, finished with five points, seven assists and six steals.

“We’re really starting to come together as a team,” said Coach Munford. “I think we played unselfishly in both games and that’s something that makes me very proud.”

Awards & Accolades

Santos and Chatman were both recognized by the Jaycees Committee for their outstanding play.

Logan was named to the All-Tournament Team, while Jaen took home Most Valuable Player honors.

“Jaen and Logan are both excellent players and team leaders,” Coach Munford said. “They're both unselfish kids who let the game come to them. I'm thrilled for Jaen and Logan and very happy that they're part of this team.”

