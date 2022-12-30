The Sun Journal Top Stories of 2022 #2: Havelock elementary school lost all 5th grade teachers in one week

The New Bern Sun Journal is taking a look back at the top stories of 2022.

In October, three fifth-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned within the course of a week. Confirmed by Craven County Schools, the teacher's resignations left student without a licensed 5th grade teacher.

Teachers Kathryn Lovick resigned on Oct. 13, Allison Urbanek on Oct. 18 and Leigh Byrd on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 14, Principal Roneca Wallace sent a notice to parents informing them of Lovick’s resignation, which was followed by a message on Oct. 18 concerning Urbanek.

The note read, "Good Afternoon Parents, This message is to inform you that effective Wednesday, October 19, 2022, your child will have a sub in Science until we are able to hire a new teacher. Mrs. Lovick has decided to resign her position as a 5th-grade teacher. We will ensure that your child's educational needs are being met. We will keep you informed as we search for a new teacher."

Sun Journal reporter Todd Wetherington and editor Trevor Dunnell investigated the incident, which stalled for several weeks while the teachers were uncomfortable speaking with the media on record, one of whom was looking to obtain legal counsel.

Wetherington and Dunnell also spoke with several parents and school officials and after a month of investigating, shared their findings in a follow up story. The original breaking news and follow up coverage gained more than 65 subscriptions and was the leading subscription story in 2022 for the Sun Journal.

Here's what we found

More information was gathered in the investigation as to why all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned in early October, an investigation that has ended in limbo.

On Oct. 14, Principal Roneca Wallace sent a notice to parents informing them of fifth-grade teacher Kathyrn Lovick's resignation that took effect on Oct. 13. Similar notices were sent regarding the resignation of fellow teachers Allison Urbanek who resigned on Oct. 18 and Leigh Byrd who resigned on Oct. 20.

Through emails shared with the Sun Journal, it showed one of the teachers sent in their resignation to Wallace on Oct. 13 and because of N.C. General Statute 115C-325.9, the teacher gave the school a 30 days notice of when their last day would be. Instead, Wallace released the teacher from her contract a few days later. Similar dialogue followed with the remaining two teachers, leaving the 5th-grade students without a licensed teacher until the positions could be filled.

Craven County Schools would go on to post two of the three open positions immediately after the resignations. According to the school system's careers website, the positions are no longer posted.

The Sun Journal originally spoke with one of the teachers who said they were uncomfortable going on record with the media at this time and were in the process of obtaining legal counsel.

Reasons as to why the teachers left were unable to be confirmed when the news was first reported, however, several former staff members who worked under current leadership at the school have said they resigned in the past due to "a hostile work environment."

Turnover rates

Teacher shortages have become more and more prominent in the last five years and in Craven County, the natural disaster of Hurricane Florence and the global COVID-19 pandemic did not help the cause of hiring and retaining qualified educators.

Among many efforts taken by Craven County Schools, including filling the gap the state left when it came to teacher bonuses and a surprise Christmas bonus, turnover rates have begun to decrease across the county.

However, at Graham A. Barden, turnover rates have increased drastically in the last four years.

In 2018, when Wallace took over as principal, Graham A. Barden held a 12% turnover rate and had one of the lowest turnover rates in the county. By 2021, the school had a turnover rate of 35.7% and has the highest turnover rate in the county.

The school had 25 teachers on staff between 2018 and 2019. By 2021, Graham A. Barden had 14 teachers and lost the most teachers for any school in Craven County at that time.

Parent shares her daughter's side

After news broke of the resignations, the mother of a 5th-grade student at the school spoke out about what she claims was alleged abusive behavior from the three teachers.

Colleen Erin of Havelock said she enrolled her daughter at Graham A. Barden for the 2022-23 school year. Erin explained her daughter immediately expressed concerns regarding the three teachers and that they were allegedly treating students in an "unusual manner."

“She said we’re not allowed to talk at lunch, we’re not allowed to ask questions,” Erin recalled. “She said a pencil fell off one kid's desk and Mrs. Urbanek screamed in the kid’s face."

According to Erin, 5th-grade students were routinely denied access to the restroom by the three teachers. She claimed students were also forced to run laps as a form of punishment. Erin said she tried to let her daughter work the situation out on her own before she intervened. She said her daughter tried for weeks to see the school counselor and principal but was denied access.

According to Erin, some of the students were eventually pulled aside by Wallace and asked to comment on their experiences with the teachers. The principal then asked the students to write letters detailing their allegations. After her daughter’s letter was delivered on October 6, Erin said she feared retaliation from the three teachers and pulled her out of school.

After withdrawing her daughter, Erin said she was told by Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller on October 7 that the matter was under investigation by the school system’s human resources department.

A public records request with the school system showed Byrd was suspended with pay on Oct. 10 while Lovick and Urbanek remained employed at the school until their resignation. The investigation was never completed because the teachers resigned shortly after.

Joint statement

Because of the resignation of the teachers, the investigation into any alleged misconduct from both sides is not needed anymore.

The Sun Journal reached out for comment from the Craven County Board of Education and Craven County Schools who provided a joint statement on the matter.

"Personnel matters regarding former employees cannot be discussed but it is important to reiterate that all claims filed by our stakeholders are taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated," the statement read. "If the need arises, the Craven County Board of Education has adopted a grievance policy for students and parents (policy 1740) and for employees (policy 1750). The district believes creating a positive school culture is the work of all stakeholders and is an investment that is time well spent."

The statement went on to say, "Craven County Schools is committed to a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students and staff. While it is essential the district provides highly qualified educators for all classrooms, it is important we have the right fit for each school and classroom. We continue to actively recruit candidates to apply to Craven County Schools. Eligible applicants are processed as quickly as possible so they can begin teaching in the classroom. In the meantime, for our vacancies that have not been filled, we are extremely grateful for our substitute teachers who have assisted during a time of need. Many of our substitutes are former educators, caring community members, parents, and individuals vested in creating a great learning experience for our students."