ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

From feeding goats to helping trout — what to do with your Christmas tree

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Who knew Christmas trees could be good for trout and goats?

If you're watching the needles fall from your evergreen and wondering what to do with it, you could use the old tree to help trout and other fish. Or you could feed it to goats. Turning the tree into compost to nourish other trees and plants is another possibility.

Here's more information on those and other options:

Drop off your Christmas tree to help restore trout habitat

Continuing a program called Trees for Trout, the Trout Unlimited Rhode Island Chapter is partnering with the state Department of Environmental Management's Division of Fish and Wildlife to collect trees and put them in Rhode Island rivers and streams to restore the water bodies and help trout and other aquatic animals hide from predators.

"Strategic placement of the trees helps restore streams and rivers that have become wide and shallow due to flooding and storms, provide refuge habitat, and stabilize stream banks. Known as 'conifer revetments,' the trees trap sediment and decompose to gradually become part of the banks themselves," the organizations say. "The tree branches along the edges in the water offer protection for small trout and other aquatic animals seeking a place to hide from predators."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olihr_0jyUaFYf00

Trees can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Arcadia Check Station in the Arcadia Management Area , where Route 165/Ten Rod Road intersects with the Wood River.

Drop off real trees only, not artificial trees or trees that have been sprayed with fire-retardant chemicals. All decorations and lights must be removed. The program accepts only whole conifers, not trimmings.

Donate your Christmas tree to feed goats

Goats apparently like Christmas trees even more than trout do. Goats eat Christmas trees (and just about anything else). "Your discarded Christmas tree is a treat for Mount Hope Farm goats," the Bristol farm says in a Facebook post .

People looking to get rid of their trees and make some goats happy can drop them at the farm, 250 Metacom Ave., until Sunday, Jan. 8, the farm says. Make sure the tree is free of its stand, tinsel and any other decorations. Trees can be placed next to the foundation for the farm's new animal barn.

Curbside pickup for Christmas trees

Most Rhode Island cities and towns make it even easier for residents to get rid of their old trees. They offer curbside pickup for transport to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation/Central Landfill , where the trees are turned into compost.

"Fortunately, many Rhode Island communities have programs designed to help you dispose of Christmas trees with a minimum of fuss," John Campanini, technical adviser to the RI Tree Council, wrote on the organization's website.

What's changing next year? Here are Rhode Island's new laws taking effect Jan. 1, 2023

In most places, the trees can be left curbside on regularly scheduled pick up days. For example, Providence's free curbside pickup will be from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 20. Trees should be placed at the curb on the day trash and recycling is normally picked up. Ornaments, lights and other decorations must be removed.

The Rhode Island Resource Corporation has an online guide with detailed information on when cities and towns pick up trees. All decorations must be removed. Rhode Islanders can also bring the trees directly to the Johnston facility.

During the last holiday season, Resource Recovery received 180.11 tons of real Christmas trees and greenery from Rhode Island cities and towns, according to Madison Burke-Hindle, education and outreach manager. Those trees are ground up and added to a composting operation that produces 40,000 tons of compost annually, she said.

Beacon Design: Lincoln company's gingerbread White House serves as official ornament

The finished compost is certified as Class A by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management , meaning it's certified for use in organic growing, she said. It's sold directly to the public at the Johnston facility and also through a wholesaler. It's also given to Rhode Island cities, towns and schools.

The Pick Your own Christmas Tree website provides a warning on Christmas tree disposal: "Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and could cause a chimney fire."

In his blog, Campanini notes that some environmentally friendly options exist for people to put their old trees to good use right in their own yards. For example, a tree can have a second life as "a backyard bird sanctuary." Homeowners can also use them for erosion control, or make their own mulch, he wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: From feeding goats to helping trout — what to do with your Christmas tree

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of Boston Post Road is a winding one indeed

As a younger man, I had always wondered why the Old Narragansett Church had been located, for nearly one hundred years, way out in the proverbial boondocks on Shermantown Road. This nagging question led me into an exploration of the history of Route 1 as it winds its way through our fair town. The present-day highway consists of what we now call Post Road and Tower Hill Road, but it wasn’t always that way. But before we get into the details of our specific stretch of America’s first highway let’s take a look into the story of the Boston Post Road on the whole.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge.  The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.  According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Notable People of Wrentham

As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
WRENTHAM, MA
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross

Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
MAINE STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy