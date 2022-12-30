From feeding goats to helping trout — what to do with your Christmas tree

Who knew Christmas trees could be good for trout and goats?

If you're watching the needles fall from your evergreen and wondering what to do with it, you could use the old tree to help trout and other fish. Or you could feed it to goats. Turning the tree into compost to nourish other trees and plants is another possibility.

Here's more information on those and other options:

Drop off your Christmas tree to help restore trout habitat

Continuing a program called Trees for Trout, the Trout Unlimited Rhode Island Chapter is partnering with the state Department of Environmental Management's Division of Fish and Wildlife to collect trees and put them in Rhode Island rivers and streams to restore the water bodies and help trout and other aquatic animals hide from predators.

"Strategic placement of the trees helps restore streams and rivers that have become wide and shallow due to flooding and storms, provide refuge habitat, and stabilize stream banks. Known as 'conifer revetments,' the trees trap sediment and decompose to gradually become part of the banks themselves," the organizations say. "The tree branches along the edges in the water offer protection for small trout and other aquatic animals seeking a place to hide from predators."

Trees can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Arcadia Check Station in the Arcadia Management Area , where Route 165/Ten Rod Road intersects with the Wood River.

Drop off real trees only, not artificial trees or trees that have been sprayed with fire-retardant chemicals. All decorations and lights must be removed. The program accepts only whole conifers, not trimmings.

Donate your Christmas tree to feed goats

Goats apparently like Christmas trees even more than trout do. Goats eat Christmas trees (and just about anything else). "Your discarded Christmas tree is a treat for Mount Hope Farm goats," the Bristol farm says in a Facebook post .

People looking to get rid of their trees and make some goats happy can drop them at the farm, 250 Metacom Ave., until Sunday, Jan. 8, the farm says. Make sure the tree is free of its stand, tinsel and any other decorations. Trees can be placed next to the foundation for the farm's new animal barn.

Curbside pickup for Christmas trees

Most Rhode Island cities and towns make it even easier for residents to get rid of their old trees. They offer curbside pickup for transport to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation/Central Landfill , where the trees are turned into compost.

"Fortunately, many Rhode Island communities have programs designed to help you dispose of Christmas trees with a minimum of fuss," John Campanini, technical adviser to the RI Tree Council, wrote on the organization's website.

In most places, the trees can be left curbside on regularly scheduled pick up days. For example, Providence's free curbside pickup will be from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 20. Trees should be placed at the curb on the day trash and recycling is normally picked up. Ornaments, lights and other decorations must be removed.

The Rhode Island Resource Corporation has an online guide with detailed information on when cities and towns pick up trees. All decorations must be removed. Rhode Islanders can also bring the trees directly to the Johnston facility.

During the last holiday season, Resource Recovery received 180.11 tons of real Christmas trees and greenery from Rhode Island cities and towns, according to Madison Burke-Hindle, education and outreach manager. Those trees are ground up and added to a composting operation that produces 40,000 tons of compost annually, she said.

The finished compost is certified as Class A by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management , meaning it's certified for use in organic growing, she said. It's sold directly to the public at the Johnston facility and also through a wholesaler. It's also given to Rhode Island cities, towns and schools.

The Pick Your own Christmas Tree website provides a warning on Christmas tree disposal: "Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and could cause a chimney fire."

In his blog, Campanini notes that some environmentally friendly options exist for people to put their old trees to good use right in their own yards. For example, a tree can have a second life as "a backyard bird sanctuary." Homeowners can also use them for erosion control, or make their own mulch, he wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: From feeding goats to helping trout — what to do with your Christmas tree