Somerset County, PA

Frozen pipes cause damage across region. Here's how to protect your home

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
As temperatures soar into the 50s this weekend, many across Somerset County and the region are still grappling with the plumbing problems wrought from last week's deep chill.

Frozen pipes caused flooding at Coleman Towers Apartments, Richland School District, the Johnstown Galleria Mall, Kings Family Restaurant and hundreds of area homes.

And first responders were kept busy on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as water pipes burst in Somerset and Conemaugh Township.

Many residents were displaced from their homes and businesses closed to deal with the havoc created by the deep freeze and thaw this holiday season.

Here are some tips from experts on how to protect your pipes during future plummeting temperatures going into the winter months.

How to keep your pipes from freezing

Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales, AAA East Central said proper prevention can keep homeowners from racking up costly repairs.

“As winter begins, homeowners and renters should be proactive in making sure their residence is ready for cold weather,” said King. “By taking measures to ensure a home’s interior and exterior are prepared for frigid temperatures, high repair costs and headaches can be avoided.”

  • Know where water shutoff valves are located so water can be turned off in case of an emergency.
  • Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.
  • Remove hoses from exterior faucets.
  • Repair or replace weather stripping around windows, doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.
  • Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.
  • Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.
  • Air inside the walls where pipes are can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature even if no one will be home.
  • Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.
  • Close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when not in use. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights.

What to do if pipes freeze

  • If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and call a plumber.
  • Avoid applying flames to thaw pipes. Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame because it could cause a fire hazard.
  • Shut off the water supply. If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it.

Insurance tips

In 2022, State Farm paid more than $181 million for nearly 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage, with average claims of more than $20,000.

Texas was the No. 1 state for these losses with $64 million in claim costs. This was followed by New York at $17 million, Illinois at $10.8 million and Michigan at $7.2 million. Pennsylvania ranked eighth for insurance claims related to frozen pipes with $5.7 million in 2022.

A one-eighth inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day, ruining floors, carpets, furniture, and irreplaceable personal belongings.

State Farm statements said most storm damage is covered under home insurance but there are exclusions.

Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature and snowmelt during the winter months can cause significant damage and is not covered by a standard home insurance policy, but flood insurance can be purchased separately.

"Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in the home," State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Dave Phillips said.

"If a roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage.

"Another threat to homes in the winter season are cold snaps. Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause it to burst, leading to serious water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified.

"Damage caused from burst pipes as well as the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed and owners maintain heat in the building."

With necessary precautions, making an insurance claim can sometimes be avoided. Trimming trees, shutting off water, draining pipes and cleaning gutters can all help keep property safe from winter weather hazards.

The Daily American

