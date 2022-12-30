Giving up on Christianity? Don't let go of Christ's teachings: Lawrence Diggs

Many people seem to be giving up on Christianity.

As they become more aware of the misery and misdeeds of those who claim to be followers of Christ, they react with revulsion. As they learn the sordid history of the Christian faith and how it has been used to gain money and power for a few at the expense of the many they want no part in it. As they watch the Christian “brand” be hijacked to hurt humanity they no longer want to be associated with the product.

I say, you may give up on “Christianity” as we have come to know it, but don’t give up on Christ and his teachings.

Give up on the ham actors posing as preachers. Give up on the theatrics, rituals and stage craft Christianity. But don’t give up on Christ who said, “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him”.

Give up on the “eye for an eye” version of Christianity that urges or justifies retribution. But don’t give up on Christ who taught, “ For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins”.

Give up on those who preach “prosperity” and the accumulation of wealth as the highway to heaven. Give up on those who use Christianity to pimp the poor for the benefit of the rich. But don’t give up on Christ who taught, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. He went to say, “You cannot serve both God and money.”

The problem for Christianity is that, as far back as Constantine, evil people have hijacked the Christian "brand" to sell evil. War, slavery, hate, greed, etc. have been sold in "Christian" containers. But just because Christ’s picture is on the package does not guarantee he or his teaching is the product in that package.

While you will likely improve your life by giving up on people pimping Christianity, don’t give up on Christ.

Lawrence Diggs, Roslyn, is an author and professional public speaker. Write him at americannews@aberdeennews.com.