Read full article on original website
Related
NFL update; price hikes; diverse lawmakers: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Scary moments: A player for the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and needed CPR during the Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati. The game was suspended, and Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition. Price hikes: A new year brings new...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
Meet the 2023-24 Pa. General Assembly: Diversity, historic firsts and a doc in the House
The official start of Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 legislative session gets underway Tuesday with the most diverse complement of members ever and marking several historic firsts. More lawmakers who are Black, Latino or South Asian will be taking the oath of office and women will assume notable leadership roles for the first time.
Pennsylvania No. 3 state where people are least likely to lose their jobs: study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Top stories of 2022: How did election conspiracy theorists affect the 2022 midterms?
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued reminders that vote counting could take days or weeks — due to the number of mail-in ballots submitted. But at his victory party, midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry – who encouraged efforts to baselessly overturn...
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway
HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
Marijuana law changes in Maryland
The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws. Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.
Pa. lawmakers’ Swearing-in Day shaping up to be historic – and possibly circus-like
More than a bit of palace intrigue surrounds the approaching Swearing-in Day for the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The celebratory event of 200 House members and 25 senators taking the oath of office at noon on Tuesday, is taking a backseat to the highly-charged leadership race in the House. With Republicans...
abc27.com
Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
cranberryeagle.com
Metcalfe waves goodbye to 24-year political career
State Rep. Daryle Metcalfe’s official last day in office was Monday, Jan. 2, as newcomer Stephenie Scialabba is slated to take over representing the state House’s 12th District seat. Metcalfe, a Republican, whose strict conservative views and actions were sometimes controversial, was elected in 1998 at age 36...
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations
Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
abc27.com
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to a release, Caesar’s Pasta, LLC of Blackwood New Jersey is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti. The frozen manicotti was sold...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0