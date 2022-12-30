ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A historic seaside cottage gets a charming makeover in Vineyard Haven

This historic seaside cottage was constructed in 1712 and has undergone a full-scale renovation by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts. The third house in Holmes Hole and the oldest surviving structure in Vineyard Haven, the Thomas Chase House had fallen into significant disrepair. The three-quarter Cape Colonial...
Dianna Carney

4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts

Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 84 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 746-square-foot home on Ocean Street in Harwich that sold for $595,000.
$180,000 in State Grants Boosting Food Safety Locally

HYANNIS – Seven local food producers are benefiting from $1 million in state grants to improve food safety across the region. State officials said that The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program boosts local commerce by ensuring safe, competitive food producer options at the community level. “The Commonwealth’s agricultural industry...
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
Cape Cod Church gives away nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits

Cape Cod Church has donated nearly $1 million to community and global organizations in the past two years, The Enterprise reports. The church, which set a three-year goal in 2021 to award $1 million to help address food insecurity, affordable housing, addiction recovery, human trafficking, elder care, and suicide prevention, has awarded nearly $800,000 to date. Recipients include Cape Kid Meals ($500,000), Habitat for Humanity ($50,000), Amirah ($25,000), and A Joyful Night ($45,000). In addition, the church has helped recruit more than 80 volunteers to get involved with causes it assists.

