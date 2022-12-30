Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in
In addition to being undoubtedly one of the overall best phones money can buy in the new year, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 has strongly contended for the unofficial title of most discounted mobile device during the recently concluded holiday season. We'll be honest with you, we completely lost...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Phone Arena
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Users online are reporting that their Samsung phones — including flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — are somehow stuck on Google Play system updates from July of 2022, while the latest December build has already become available. Okay, let’s rewind a bit. You’ve...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Phone Arena
Fitbit Premium gets a whopping discount to help you conquer those 2023 goals
Fitbit Premium, a paid service within the Fitbit app that includes additional features, will be available for a reduced introductory price through mid-January. This move gives Fitbit users an additional opportunity to enjoy the service at a 60% discount, as reported by 9to5Google. When you purchase a new Fitbit tracker...
Oppo smartphones could launch with an in-house chipset in 2024
Oppo has reportedly hired thousands of people to develop its own smartphone chipset, suggesting that it won't rely on external partnerships.
Phone Arena
Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra possibly coming in 2024 with larger micro-LED display
We've already pondered the existence of a second-gen Apple Watch Ultra that could get released either in 2023 or 2024, but the turn of the year gave us the first big tidbit of information about the super-premium Apple wearable. According to analysts, the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen might be...
Phone Arena
Apple is allegedly working on new budget-friendly AirPods named AirPods Lite
Apple's AirPods are undoubtedly great, but they are on the pricey side. For example, the AirPods 3, which Apple released back in 2021, start at $169. This is a price tag that many people might find too expensive. But according to a new rumor, Apple might be working on a new pair of AirPods specifically designed for those who don't want to pay a premium price for new earphones.
How to get a replacement S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy Tab
Got a Samsung Galaxy Tab but can't find your S Pen? Don't worry, replacing it is easy but will cost you a bit of money.
Phone Arena
The Google Pixel Fold release would clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly
Google is gearing up to finally announce its long-awaited first foldable phone this year, and its launch may be calculated to coincide with the summer quarter when Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is scheduled to be released as well. Tentatively named Google Pixel Fold, the phone will be entering mass...
