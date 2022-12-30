Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
capecod.com
Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A teenager was injured in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 2 PM Sunday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. Yarmouth Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Highlights 2022 Conservation Successes
HYANNIS – 2022 was a big year for local environmental conservation, according to officials with the Barnstable Land Trust. Executive Director Janet Milkman said that in addition to more outreach on local trails, the new 22-acre barn property they acquired in Marstons Mills will go a long way towards expanding their conservation efforts.
capecod.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
capecod.com
Sandwich Shellfish Beds Open New Year’s Day
SANDWICH – Shellfish beds in Sandwich opened at sunrise on January 1. The town is advising residents that the harvesting of oysters is forbidden during the 2022-23 shellfishing season. Those looking to obtain a license for shellfishing can reach out to the Sandwich Natural Resources Department.
capecod.com
Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
theweektoday.com
Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay
Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
capecod.com
Barnstable Police searching for two suspects in connection with Wednesday shooting/robbery
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating two violent fugitives. On Wednesday December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:35 PM Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Massachusetts State Troopers, Yarmouth Police Officers, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene assisted with the on scene investigation. Upon arrival one of the victims had visible gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The 19 year old victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was later transported to a Boston area trauma center. Two individuals were developed as suspects in the incident, they have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves both of Hyannis. Mugford is approximately 6’00” tall 225-250lbs, Gonsalves is approximately 5’02” tall 100-125lbs. Both Mugford and Gonsalves have active arrests warrants stemming from this incident for Assault to Murder, Robbery Armed and Masked, Discharge Firearm 500 FT of Building, and Possess Firearm without an FID Card. There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous.
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. According to Chelsea Police, the incident stemmed from what they said was a road rage incident over a parking spot. The incident happened at 4 p.m....
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
