HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating two violent fugitives. On Wednesday December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:35 PM Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Massachusetts State Troopers, Yarmouth Police Officers, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene assisted with the on scene investigation. Upon arrival one of the victims had visible gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The 19 year old victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was later transported to a Boston area trauma center. Two individuals were developed as suspects in the incident, they have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves both of Hyannis. Mugford is approximately 6’00” tall 225-250lbs, Gonsalves is approximately 5’02” tall 100-125lbs. Both Mugford and Gonsalves have active arrests warrants stemming from this incident for Assault to Murder, Robbery Armed and Masked, Discharge Firearm 500 FT of Building, and Possess Firearm without an FID Card. There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO