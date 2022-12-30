Read full article on original website
Olympian Jordan Stolz invites families to meet at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 7 and 8
Washington Co., WI – Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and his dad Dirk are encouraging families to get their kids on the ice. Stolz, from the Town of Kewaskum, started skating when he was 5 years old. His dad plowed the snow off a pond near their home and Jordan and his sister would skate.
VIDEO | Cedar Community’s Marketing team wins two 2022 National Aster Awards | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – “Cedar Community is honored to be recognized nationally in marketing and advertising among our long-term healthcare peers. It is truly a testament to our Cedar Community marketing champions who support the mission of the organization every day–providing talent, expertise, and a passion for what they do,” said Sarah Malchow, vice president of development.
Local swearing-in ceremony for State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden
January 2, 2023 – Stockbridge, WI – A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning for newly elected State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden. Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Carey Reed presided over the event. The Bible was provided by Stockbridge High School, the ceremony was held in the gym and Bodden’s wife Paige held the Bible during the ceremony.
Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson retires after 31 years of service
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has officially retired after being involved in law enforcement for over 30 years. Announced on the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Johnson held the ranks of Jail Deputy, Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant/Jail Administrator, Detective Lieutenant, Captain, Undersheriff, and Sheriff.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
On a History note | Remember Fireside Books & Gifts in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – While reviewing new stores on Paradise Drive in an article this week, neighbors brought up recollections of a much-loved bookstore owned by Gary and Karen Christianson. The husband-and-wife team ran the popular Fireside Books & Gifts for more than 30 years until January 2014 when they made the difficult decision to close.
Bill Schulz announces candidacy for West Bend School Board
December 31, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – There are three open seats up for election April 4, 2023, as three incumbents have filed non-candidacy in the Spring Election. Bill Schulz of West Bend forwarded a statement announcing his candidacy for the West Bend Joint District #1 School Board.
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
1-2-23 fdl school district rec department moves to new location
The Fond du Lac School District Recreation Department opens this week in a new location. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the Department is moving from the building behind Woodworth Middle School to the Administrative Office building on 9th Street. Dr. Fleig says the move will help streamline communication across the district administration and departments and to improve customer service. The move comes after the District recently hired a new recreation department director. Bill Greymont takes over after being hired last summer as an assistant principal at Fond du Lac High School. The Rec Department was closed last week and reopens in it’s new location January 2nd.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,722,593 N/A. Fully Vaccinated 3,606,830 (61.8%) N/A. Updated Booster...
Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI
January 2, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Service details have been posted and an obituary is pending for Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI. Peterson was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Sauk County, WI. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
Germantown's Jesse Thielke comes home after winning U.S. Open
Jesse Thielke joined the Army. But that's not the only change for the Greco-Roman Olympian the last few years.
Manitowoc Police Begin Crash Investigation
City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Hartford Union High School December 2022 Rotary Students of the Month | By Kayla Davis
January 2, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce that Connor Hennes and Madison Henning were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the month of December.
1-2-22 accidental shooting-fdl
A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
