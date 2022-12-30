Read full article on original website
Southwest's lost luggage chaos is a boon for Apple, as AirTags surge to the top of Amazon's bestseller list
Google searches for Apple's Air Tags and how to use them for lost luggage have surged in the past year. The trackers now top Amazon's bestseller list.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: People burn Crocs over sponsorship of drag show featuring children
Footwear brand Crocs is coming under fire for its support of drag shows targeting minors. The footwear brand is cosponsoring a RuPaul DragCon U.K. event promoting child participation in a “kids fashion show,” which is scheduled to take place Jan. 6-8. “As a NYC mom of four who...
Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools
All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.Over the course of 89 photographs, Walls introduces us to pools from Australia, Bali, Mexico, Florid, and Southern California. Some are painfully lux–the camera’s gaze here is sometimes surreptitious, sometimes gawking. Other pools have stray leaves carelessly floating, and one has geometric tilework so dizzying you’ll have to blink a couple times.The book is a light one–less than 200 pages–but packs a wanderlust punch. Flipping through, you’ll be hard pressed not to daydream about a sleek pool, perhaps overlooking a beach on the Pacific Ocean.Read more at The Daily Beast.
As COVID turns 3, experts worry where the next pandemic will come from – and if we'll be ready
Public health and national defense experts worry the next pandemic will come at an even higher price than this one. And the nation needs to be ready.
Washington Examiner
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco HQ as workers complain of no toilet paper and body odor
Twitter is facing a lawsuit after reportedly failing to pay its rent for the company's San Francisco headquarters. The social media giant owes its landlord $136,260 in unpaid rent, the suit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust reads. Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has been the site of rampant cost-cutting following...
TikTok has convinced people to eat 12 grapes under a table on New Year's Eve. Here's why
TikTok users' For You pages are filled with New Year's traditions, like eating 12 grapes under a table. Here's why and where the tradition comes from.
