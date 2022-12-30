Gwen Stefani proved her penchant for prints for her latest Gxve venture. While posing on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer lounged in a black and white swirl-printed minidress by Stella McCartney. The one-shouldered piece featured an asymmetric sheer neckline, layered atop black fishnet tights for a punky edge. Stefani finished her look with layered rings, checkerboard-printed and black dip-dyed bangs to bring her ensemble a retro sheen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) Completing the “Make Me Like You” singer‘s ensemble was a pair of sleek Alexandre Vauthier booties. Her sold-out Yasmin style featured black and white...

17 MINUTES AGO