atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fire ripped through her home Monday night. Atlanta Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County. Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story townhome. When firefighters arrived, they were told a woman was trapped inside so they had to forcibly enter the structure. Burglar bars made it difficult to get inside and by the time they made it in, it was too late. One woman and a cat died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters save oldest house built in Atlanta after fire breaks out in attic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta history was saved overnight. Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at the oldest house built in Atlanta. It’s located in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
2 killed, several injured in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a crash that happened New Year's Day, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after man shot by police in Cobb County, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot and injured a man in Mableton Monday evening. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jose Razo. Preliminary information indicates that police received a 911 call to report that Razo was walking around the neighborhood carrying a...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
Missing 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in west Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cedartown, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers say on Sunday, Dec. 26, a pedestrian was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 going towards Cedartown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open. Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond)
Family creates GoFundMe for teen who died while saving friend from drowning in Cobb County lake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of the teen who died while trying to save his 16-year-old friend has created a GoFundMe in his memory. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A Kennesaw officer was able to pull one boy to safety from Ellison Lake...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
