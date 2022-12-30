ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fire ripped through her home Monday night. Atlanta Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County. Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story townhome. When firefighters arrived, they were told a woman was trapped inside so they had to forcibly enter the structure. Burglar bars made it difficult to get inside and by the time they made it in, it was too late. One woman and a cat died.

