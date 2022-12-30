ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fire ripped through her home Monday night. Atlanta Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County. Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story townhome. When firefighters arrived, they were told a woman was trapped inside so they had to forcibly enter the structure. Burglar bars made it difficult to get inside and by the time they made it in, it was too late. One woman and a cat died.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after man shot by police in Cobb County, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot and injured a man in Mableton Monday evening. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jose Razo. Preliminary information indicates that police received a 911 call to report that Razo was walking around the neighborhood carrying a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy