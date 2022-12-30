Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Highlights 2022 Conservation Successes
HYANNIS – 2022 was a big year for local environmental conservation, according to officials with the Barnstable Land Trust. Executive Director Janet Milkman said that in addition to more outreach on local trails, the new 22-acre barn property they acquired in Marstons Mills will go a long way towards expanding their conservation efforts.
capecod.com
Heroes In Transition Unveils Health Program for Male Members
MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition (HIT) has unveiled its new Regroup program, an initiative geared towards helping male service members, veterans and military spouses. The program runs for 4 weeks from 6 to 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, January 18. Workshops hosted at Mashpee TV on Industrial Drive will focus...
capecod.com
$180,000 in State Grants Boosting Food Safety Locally
HYANNIS – Seven local food producers are benefiting from $1 million in state grants to improve food safety across the region. State officials said that The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program boosts local commerce by ensuring safe, competitive food producer options at the community level. “The Commonwealth’s agricultural industry...
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
ABC6.com
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Notable People of Wrentham
As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
whdh.com
Brockton police, community mourn loss of longtime officer and Navy veteran
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Police Department and community are mourning the passing of Officer Sean Besarick, a longtime member of the force and decorated veteran. Passing away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, Besarick, 48, was a 24-year veteran of the department, in addition to serving in the United States Navy from 1993-97, earning multiple Bronze Star Medals, according to an obituary shared by Russell & Pica Funeral Home.
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
