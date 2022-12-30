ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Former New York Fed chief: Recession ‘pretty likely’ in US

The Federal Reserve has become more aggressive in its pursuit to curb inflation, and former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said the central bank’s actions means a recession is likely. “A recession is pretty likely just because of what the Fed has to do,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Growth Investing Pioneer and Jennison Associates Founder, Spiros ‘Sig’ Segalas, Has Passed Away

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Jennison Associates announced, with great sadness, the death of Spiros “Sig” Segalas, co-founder and long-time Large Cap Growth portfolio manager. Segalas was a pioneer in growth equity investing and built one of the industry’s longest growth equity track records. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005601/en/ Spiros “Sig” Segalas, Co-Founder, Jennison Associates (Photo: Business Wire)

