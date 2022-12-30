ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

capecod.com

$180,000 in State Grants Boosting Food Safety Locally

HYANNIS – Seven local food producers are benefiting from $1 million in state grants to improve food safety across the region. State officials said that The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program boosts local commerce by ensuring safe, competitive food producer options at the community level. “The Commonwealth’s agricultural industry...
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
capecod.com

AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.

BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased. The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25. Tipped...
commonwealthmagazine.org

What the MBTA Communities law means for your town

First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
capecod.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
BARNSTABLE, MA
centraloregondaily.com

‘Medal of Honor HWY Across America’ completed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Dianna Carney

4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts

Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
thisweekinworcester.com

RMV Removes Voter Registration Opt Out from License Applications

MASS. - Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will no longer offer the option to opt out of automatic voter registration. Driver’s license and ID applicants will no longer have the opportunity to decline automatic voter registration in accordance with “The VOTES Act,” a new election reform law which was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature on June 22, 2022.
mspnews.org

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POLITO VISITS HEADQUARTERS TO MEET CADETS, GET UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

We were honored earlier this week to welcome Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to General Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to speak to our inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, MSP personnel also updated the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of law enforcement’s fight against human trafficking in Massachusetts, an issue of much concern to her.
