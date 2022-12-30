Read full article on original website
capecod.com
$180,000 in State Grants Boosting Food Safety Locally
HYANNIS – Seven local food producers are benefiting from $1 million in state grants to improve food safety across the region. State officials said that The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program boosts local commerce by ensuring safe, competitive food producer options at the community level. “The Commonwealth’s agricultural industry...
ctnewsjunkie.com
CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes
Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
capecod.com
AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.
BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased. The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25. Tipped...
commonwealthmagazine.org
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
State Officials Warn Emergency Shelters Will Run Out of Space for New Families by March
The Baker administration says it expects the state’s emergency assistance shelter system will burn through available money and no longer be able to guarantee spots for eligible families by late March—a deadline one top lawmaker described as “a little bit arbitrary.”. Escalating a weeks-long push for an...
centraloregondaily.com
‘Medal of Honor HWY Across America’ completed in Massachusetts
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
thisweekinworcester.com
RMV Removes Voter Registration Opt Out from License Applications
MASS. - Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will no longer offer the option to opt out of automatic voter registration. Driver’s license and ID applicants will no longer have the opportunity to decline automatic voter registration in accordance with “The VOTES Act,” a new election reform law which was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature on June 22, 2022.
mspnews.org
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POLITO VISITS HEADQUARTERS TO MEET CADETS, GET UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING
We were honored earlier this week to welcome Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to General Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to speak to our inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, MSP personnel also updated the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of law enforcement’s fight against human trafficking in Massachusetts, an issue of much concern to her.
