Watch as Gov. Hochul is sworn in for her first full term as New York's governor

Watch live as Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli are sworn in for their next term.Hochul is the first woman to be elected governor in New York. She took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, and she defeated Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin last November to win a full, four year term.Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday on WXXI TV and radio and in the live video below. Connections host Evan Dawson will be joined by Randy Gorbman, WXXI news director, and Karen DeWitt, our Capitol Bureau chief, to give insights and context on this historic day.