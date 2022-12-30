Read full article on original website
Related
155 newly identified genes reveal humans are continuously evolving
Are humans still evolving? This question is a mystery for many, as about seven million years have passed since humans left the chimpanzee lineage. The factors that forced us to adapt, evolve, and survive harsh environments in the past are no longer relevant. Today, humans have much longer lifespans and...
natureworldnews.com
Discovery of 155 New Microgenes Support Evidence that Modern Humans are Still Evolving
Researchers find 155 new microgenes that lend credence to the idea that modern humans are still in the process of evolving. Nearly 7 million years ago, modern humans diverged from their chimpanzee ancestors, but they have since continued to evolve. Within the human lineage, 155 new genes that spontaneously developed from small fragments of our DNA have been discovered. A few of these "microgenes" are predicted to be linked to human-specific diseases, and some of these new genes are thought to have their origins in the early evolution of mammals.
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Gut-Brain Connection for Social Development
To learn to socialize, zebrafish need to trust their gut. Gut microbes encourage specialized cells to prune back extra connections in brain circuits that control social behavior, new University of Oregon research in zebrafish shows. The pruning is essential for the development of normal social behavior. The researchers also found...
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans
A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
It's a myth that ancient Egyptians pulled mummy brains out by the nose — they likely scrambled them instead, says an expert who tried it
By doing experiments on sheep's brains, scientists figured out that it's much more likely the brain was liquefied and poured out of the deceased nose.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
Years into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to understand long COVID
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020. Rachel...
A man drank a dysentery-laced smoothie for a clinical trial — here are 2 other people who did shocking things for science in 2022
One man received a brain implant that reads his thoughts, as part of a clinical trial. In another trial, a woman got bit by more than 600 mosquitoes.
Scientists finally solve mystery of why babies kick in the womb
Scientists have finally solved the mystery of why babies kick in their mother’s wombs. It’s one of the things that everyone talks about during a pregnancy – is the baby kicking? Do you want to feel the baby kicking?. However, it might surprise you to learn that...
BBC
Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent
A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans. Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through. Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without...
Prevention
Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed
New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
Good News Network
In a World First, Scientists Use Artificial DNA to Kill Cancer Cells
Japanese oncologists have used artificial DNA in a whole new way to naturally kill cancer cells by helping the immune system identify them. The whole reason cancer is as lethal as it is is because the immune system doesn’t act upon cancer cells and tumors, disguised as they are to look like normal cells.
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Past Theories – Scientists Discover Homolog of a Well-Known Human Protein in a Worm
The discovery of a human homolog in C. elegans has provided new insights into diseases such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Alzheimer’s. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, Dr. Emily Spaulding and Dr. Dustin Updike have identified a homolog of the well-known human protein Nucleolin in C. elegans, a small transparent roundworm.
MIT researchers developed self-assembling proteins that can store 'cellular memories'
The proteins can record histories of cellular events
Comments / 0