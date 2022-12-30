ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Discovery of 155 New Microgenes Support Evidence that Modern Humans are Still Evolving

Researchers find 155 new microgenes that lend credence to the idea that modern humans are still in the process of evolving. Nearly 7 million years ago, modern humans diverged from their chimpanzee ancestors, but they have since continued to evolve. Within the human lineage, 155 new genes that spontaneously developed from small fragments of our DNA have been discovered. A few of these "microgenes" are predicted to be linked to human-specific diseases, and some of these new genes are thought to have their origins in the early evolution of mammals.
The Independent

Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses

Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
NEBRASKA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Gut-Brain Connection for Social Development

To learn to socialize, zebrafish need to trust their gut. Gut microbes encourage specialized cells to prune back extra connections in brain circuits that control social behavior, new University of Oregon research in zebrafish shows. The pruning is essential for the development of normal social behavior. The researchers also found...
scitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines

A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
The Independent

A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Yana Bostongirl

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
scitechdaily.com

Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans

A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Tyla

Scientists finally solve mystery of why babies kick in the womb

Scientists have finally solved the mystery of why babies kick in their mother’s wombs. It’s one of the things that everyone talks about during a pregnancy – is the baby kicking? Do you want to feel the baby kicking?. However, it might surprise you to learn that...
BBC

Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent

A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans. Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through. Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without...
Prevention

Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed

New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
Good News Network

In a World First, Scientists Use Artificial DNA to Kill Cancer Cells

Japanese oncologists have used artificial DNA in a whole new way to naturally kill cancer cells by helping the immune system identify them. The whole reason cancer is as lethal as it is is because the immune system doesn’t act upon cancer cells and tumors, disguised as they are to look like normal cells.
scitechdaily.com

Challenging Past Theories – Scientists Discover Homolog of a Well-Known Human Protein in a Worm

The discovery of a human homolog in C. elegans has provided new insights into diseases such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Alzheimer’s. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, Dr. Emily Spaulding and Dr. Dustin Updike have identified a homolog of the well-known human protein Nucleolin in C. elegans, a small transparent roundworm.

