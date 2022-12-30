ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Former New York Fed chief: Recession ‘pretty likely’ in US

The Federal Reserve has become more aggressive in its pursuit to curb inflation, and former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said the central bank’s actions means a recession is likely. “A recession is pretty likely just because of what the Fed has to do,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg…
Sourcing Journal

The Amazon Prime Effect’s ‘Enviro-Psychological Burden’, Explained

Is sustainability still just a preference? Research would say no, it’s a need. Manifest, a fulfillment startup offering energy-efficient and plastic-free warehousing and biodegradable packaging for digital brands, investigated this very issue in its 2023 Annual Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, which collected 1,000 responses from online shoppers to find out if consumers really do prefer purchasing from merchants who are committed to operating sustainably. “According to our survey, the demand to meet consumer preference for sustainable choices is table stakes,” said George Wojciechowski, co-founder and CEO of Manifest, who hopes the report released on Jan. 3 will catalyze the “sustainable transformation”...
The Center Square

After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok

(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
