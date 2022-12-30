Is sustainability still just a preference? Research would say no, it’s a need. Manifest, a fulfillment startup offering energy-efficient and plastic-free warehousing and biodegradable packaging for digital brands, investigated this very issue in its 2023 Annual Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, which collected 1,000 responses from online shoppers to find out if consumers really do prefer purchasing from merchants who are committed to operating sustainably. “According to our survey, the demand to meet consumer preference for sustainable choices is table stakes,” said George Wojciechowski, co-founder and CEO of Manifest, who hopes the report released on Jan. 3 will catalyze the “sustainable transformation”...

9 MINUTES AGO